Apple Ad Sees Worried Parents’ Greatest Fears Assuaged

Apple is talking up a solution it has created for one of parents’ greatest fears, letting their once cherubic children get behind the wheel as terrifying teenagers.

Called “New Driver” the 30-second spot contains no talking but features the haunting vocals of Aloe Blacc from his track “Goodbye”.

After watching his daughter reverse down the drive, hitting a skateboard and letter box in the process, he is greeted by a notification on his phone alerting him to her safe arrival.

Apple’s creative work has been handled by TBWA\Media Arts Lab since the 80s, with the bespoke agency producing some of the most legendary campaigns in advertising history.