Uber & Hello Keep The Marriage Alive Celebrating 5 Years With Art Installation Vow Renewal

Uber Australia and Hello agency have celebrated 5 years of marriage with an immersive art gallery installation and celebration at Rainbow Studios in Darlinghurst, Sydney.

The show, curated by Maddie Marovino and Hello Events, featured over 300 Uber campaigns developed by Hello, including the highly-awarded Rave 2 Save Indian Home Diner, KFC has Landed on Uber Eats sky-dive stunt and the Uber Pride Ride.

The four-room showcase included an immersive 360° projection room, interactive installations and art.

The client and agency relationship began with project engagements in 2019 and was formalised in 2021 post a competitive pitch where Hello asked Uber to “put a ring on it” after two years of project work.

Uber responded with a surprise “proposal” from Uber APAC CMO, Andy Morley, off the back of the pitch win.

Keeping the marriage theme alive, the 5–year event culminated in a vow renewal led by none other than the man, the myth, the legend, Elvis.

“We love these guys. Hello has played such an important role in helping Uber stay culturally connected while driving the brand and commercial outcomes. Whether it’s integrated campaigns, one-to-one programs, bold attention spikes, or social and influencer, they’ve been a critical strategic partner for many years,” said CMO, Uber, APAC, Andy Morley.

“Uber has backed us from the get-go. Our entrepreneurial spirit and collective obsession with unconventional ideas have always been binding principles. Our industry often focuses on the new and shiny, but to do 5 years with a portfolio this good, now that’s really worth celebrating. Thanks to the Uber team, past and present, for seeing something in us. This really is a good-to-great love story,” said managing partner, Hello, Sam Kelly.

