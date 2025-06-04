Omnicom’s Ecommerce Practice Flywheel Partners With Uber Advertising For New Retail Media Play

Omnicom’s dedicated ecommerce practice, Flywheel Australia has partnered with Uber Advertising via an API integration with Criteo – the commerce media company, to provide FMCG brands with a unique opportunity to drive more targeted reach and sales via the Uber Advertising network.

This collaboration positions Flywheel as the first integrated commerce agency in Australia that supports brands to activate targeted, retail media campaigns across Uber Eats, grocery, and alcohol retailers using a native API integration.

Flywheel’s advanced API integration powers connectivity between retail media platforms, marketplaces, and retail media networks, which enables real-time optimisation and measurement. Flywheel Commerce Cloud adds the layer of sophistication needed to win in the most competitive Retail Media categories. Advanced automation enables offloading of manual tasks to focus on growth driving strategies with precision.

“Brands are constantly looking for smarter, more effective ways to engage shoppers in the moments that matter. Our partnership with Uber Advertising, and supported by our expert team, allows brands to not only reach the right audiences at the right time but also drive sustainable incremental sales,” said Mohammad Heidari Far, managing director at Flywheel Australia.

Flywheel’s API connection to Criteo’s Commerce Max Platform will also allow brands to leverage extensive commerce insights within the Uber Advertising network.

“With Uber Advertising’s ad inventory now live in the Flywheel Commerce Cloud, brands can engage their most valuable shoppers across weekly, top-up, and impulse shopping occasions. Applying Flywheel’s advanced commerce capabilities to Uber’s marketplace, unlocks new scalable growth for our businesses and begins a partnership grounded in retail media innovation,” said Michael Levine, head of Uber advertising, ANZ.

This announcement follows Uber advertising’s recent partnership with Omnicom Media Group Australia, which provides additional opportunities for brands to reach the 10 million Australians who engage with Uber and Uber Eats each year.