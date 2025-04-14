Apparent Kicks Off 2025 With Tip Top, Vanuatu Tourism Office & World Surf League Wins

Independent full service agency, Apparent, has added several new clients to its roster across creative, social, UX and design, being appointed by Tip Top Australia, Vanuatu Tourism Office, World Surf League, and Rhythm Japan.

The new partnerships reflect Apparent’s broad capabilities and continued expansion across a variety of categories. The Sydney-based agency, which operates globally, will provide its new clients with tailored marketing solutions designed to amplify their market impact.

George Weston Foods selected Apparent to shape Tip Top Australia’s always-on social strategy and creative content. Vanuatu Tourism Office is leveraging Apparent’s expertise to promote the destination to Australian travellers through creative and for World Surf League, Apparent has re-designed their brand communications, while mountain experience brand,, Rhythm Japan, will collaborate with the agency on UX and website design to elevate its digital experience.

“We’re excited to partner with the Apparent team to elevate our always-on social. Their ability to understand our audience, create fit-for-format content that aligns with the Tip Top brand, and their enthusiasm and passion in developing a new social strategy impressed us throughout their response,” said Brett Grebert, marketing and innovation director, Tip Top, George Weston Foods.

“We were looking for an agency with creative ideas that would allow us to punch above our weight – Apparent’s was a clear winner, delivering strategically sound creative ideas that really stood out,” said Vanuatu Tourism Office’s Australia managing director, Sarah Anderson.

“We are excited to be launching two campaigns over the next five months with Apparent and our Wake Up Call campaign which will launch mid-year and aims to give Aussies a few laughs while they discover some of the mind-blowing things they can do in Vanuatu”.

The new wins reflect the agency’s ongoing strategy to partner with a diverse range of clients requiring a range of solutions to amplify their impact. Late last year Apparent was appointed by Volkswagen Group Australia across Audi, Volkswagen, Cupra and Skoda to manage the CX and digital.

“We’re incredibly proud to welcome our new partners who not only represent iconic brands but are also choosing us for a wide array of services – ranging from branding and design to full-service creative and media campaigns, as well as more advanced digital, customer experience (CX). We are on a growth trajectory as an agency with a team that now tops more than 175,” said Apparent managing director, Suzy Smiley.

Apparent is a fully integrated full-service agency with a core strength in customer experience. Its clients include Google, Volkswagen Group Australia, Sydney Symphony Orchestra and IBM.