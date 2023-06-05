APAC Effie Awards 2023 Announces Finalists

Effie Asia Pacific is pleased to announce that following intense deliberations at Round 2 Judging, 111 entries have emerged as finalists and will compete for top honours at this year’s APAC Effie Awards.

The final round judging was led by the Awards chairperson Kainaz Gazder of Procter & Gamble Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and the eight heads of jury – Annette Male of Meta, Anupriya Acharya of Publicis Groupe, Connie Chan of OMD China, Dennis Perez of Unilever, Sabrina Cheung of AXA Asia & Africa, Shubhranshu Singh of Tata Motors and Yupin Muntzing of VMLY&R Thailand. 116 judges participated in Round 2 Judging this year, many of whom attended in person in Singapore.

This year’s finalists hail from 12 territories across Asia Pacific. At the top of the leader board is Australia with 25 finalists, followed by New Zealand with 20 finalists and India with 16 finalists.

Commenting on this year’s competition, 2023 Awards Chairperson Kainaz Gazder said, “A huge thank you to the heads of jury and 224 judges for their time and commitment towards selecting the most effective works in the Asia Pacific region. Their efforts and expertise are vital in keeping the bar high and setting the gold standard for marketing effectiveness in the industry.

“Furthermore, the increased number of panels meant there were less entries to be reviewed per panel and judges had more time to evaluate the merits of each case with the rigour that the Effies are known for. With that, I’m pleased to announce the finalists, and look forward to celebrating the winners at the Awards Gala in September.”

Returning for its 10th anniversary, the APAC Effie Awards is the region’s most prestigious accolade for marketing effectiveness. It continues to uphold the gold standard by rewarding the most effective marketing communication efforts in the region.