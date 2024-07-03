MarketingNewsletter

ANZ & Torrens University Among Winners Of IntelligenceBank 2024 Brandie Awards

IntelligenceBank has announced the winners of the 2024 Brandie Awards, a recognition celebrating excellence in brand marketing worldwide. This year, the awards highlight outstanding achievements in three key categories: Best Brand Campaign, Best Rebrand or Brand Update, and Best Brand Portal Design and Execution.

Best Brand Campaign

This category celebrates campaigns that emphasise the company’s brand identity, core message, and story. Winning entries were driven by meeting specific goals to improve brand equity, awareness, or a similarly aligned objective. Award recipients in this category demonstrated exceptional creativity and strategic execution within their industry.

Winners:

  • Real Estate: @properties Christies International Real Estate
  • Property Development: AVJennings
  • Banking: Bank of Queensland
  • Financial Services: BT Financial
  • Insurance: Helia
  • Public University: New Mexico State University
  • Gaming: Scopely
  • Healthcare: UofL Mary & Elizabeth Hospital
  • SaaS: Workato

Best Brand Portal Design and Execution

Brand portals ensure brand compliance across company and partner initiatives. This award recognizes excellence in brand portal design functionality and
storytelling to help teams to stay on brand. Recipients provided evidence of outstanding user experience (UX) and innovative use cases that demonstrate how their solution assisted internal and external partners.

Winners:

  • Banking: Canadian West Bank
  • Public Transport: Community Transit
  • Transportation & Logistics: Dallas Fort Worth International Airport
  • B2B: Gerber
  • Healthcare: Luminis Health
  • Insurance: Medibank
  • Local Government: Metropolitan Council of the Twin Cities
  • Public University: New Mexico State University
  • Healthcare Research & Education: Oregon Health & Science University
  • Energy: Parkland
  • Higher Education: Saginaw Valley State University
  • Community Banking: Simmons Bank
  • Construction & Real Estate: Yes! Communities

Best Rebrand or Brand Update

Entries in this category shared compelling stories about the changes and their impact, supported by qualitative or quantitative feedback. Winners in this category displayed excellence in either a total overhaul of brand identity or a significant update in market positioning, brand relevance, or emotional resonance.

Winners:

  • Fintech: Affirm
  • Banking: ANZ
  • Local Government: City of Swan
  • Financial Services: CMC Invest
  • Food Manufacturing: Impossible Foods
  • Management Platform: LMN Landscape Management Network
  • Data-as-a-Service: SingleStore
  • Higher Education: Torrens University
  • SaaS: Tungsten Automation
  • Public University: Utah Valley University
  • Private University: Valparaiso University
  • Mining & Natural Resources: Wyloo

IntelligenceBank congratulates all the winners for their exceptional contributions to brand marketing. These awards recognize the creative and strategic efforts that drive successful brand stories across various industries.

“Entries were many and highly competitive,” said IntelligenceBank CMO William Tyree. “Ultimately winners were selected based on their ability to not only meet but exceed their branding goals through innovation, strategic thinking, and impactful storytelling. We are thrilled to celebrate their successes and look forward to seeing their continued contributions to the industry”.

