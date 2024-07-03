ANZ & Torrens University Among Winners Of IntelligenceBank 2024 Brandie Awards

IntelligenceBank has announced the winners of the 2024 Brandie Awards, a recognition celebrating excellence in brand marketing worldwide. This year, the awards highlight outstanding achievements in three key categories: Best Brand Campaign, Best Rebrand or Brand Update, and Best Brand Portal Design and Execution.

Best Brand Campaign

This category celebrates campaigns that emphasise the company’s brand identity, core message, and story. Winning entries were driven by meeting specific goals to improve brand equity, awareness, or a similarly aligned objective. Award recipients in this category demonstrated exceptional creativity and strategic execution within their industry.

Winners:

Real Estate: @properties Christies International Real Estate

Property Development: AVJennings

Banking: Bank of Queensland

Financial Services: BT Financial

Insurance: Helia

Public University: New Mexico State University

Gaming: Scopely

Healthcare: UofL Mary & Elizabeth Hospital

SaaS: Workato

Best Brand Portal Design and Execution

Brand portals ensure brand compliance across company and partner initiatives. This award recognizes excellence in brand portal design functionality and

storytelling to help teams to stay on brand. Recipients provided evidence of outstanding user experience (UX) and innovative use cases that demonstrate how their solution assisted internal and external partners.

Winners:

Banking: Canadian West Bank

Public Transport: Community Transit

Transportation & Logistics: Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

B2B: Gerber

Healthcare: Luminis Health

Insurance: Medibank

Local Government: Metropolitan Council of the Twin Cities

Public University: New Mexico State University

Healthcare Research & Education: Oregon Health & Science University

Energy: Parkland

Higher Education: Saginaw Valley State University

Community Banking: Simmons Bank

Construction & Real Estate: Yes! Communities

Best Rebrand or Brand Update

Entries in this category shared compelling stories about the changes and their impact, supported by qualitative or quantitative feedback. Winners in this category displayed excellence in either a total overhaul of brand identity or a significant update in market positioning, brand relevance, or emotional resonance.

Winners:

Fintech: Affirm

Banking: ANZ

Local Government: City of Swan

Financial Services: CMC Invest

Food Manufacturing: Impossible Foods

Management Platform: LMN Landscape Management Network

Data-as-a-Service: SingleStore

Higher Education: Torrens University

SaaS: Tungsten Automation

Public University: Utah Valley University

Private University: Valparaiso University

Mining & Natural Resources: Wyloo

IntelligenceBank congratulates all the winners for their exceptional contributions to brand marketing. These awards recognize the creative and strategic efforts that drive successful brand stories across various industries.

“Entries were many and highly competitive,” said IntelligenceBank CMO William Tyree. “Ultimately winners were selected based on their ability to not only meet but exceed their branding goals through innovation, strategic thinking, and impactful storytelling. We are thrilled to celebrate their successes and look forward to seeing their continued contributions to the industry”.