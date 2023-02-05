ANZ Announces $50 Million Investment In Catalano’s View Media Group

ANZ Announces $50 Million Investment In Catalano’s View Media Group
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



View Media Group (VMG) has announced that ANZ Group Holdings Ltd (ANZ) has invested $50 million into VMG, in a move which comes less than six months after VMG accepted a significant investment from Seven West Media (SWM).

The investment by ANZ, when combined with the investment from SWM and Antony Catalano & Alex Waislitz’s regional publishing business ACM, provides VMG with the audience reach and financial resources to scale its operations and target opportunities in the annual $300 billion real estate transactions market in Australia.

In addition to the $50 million cash investment, ANZ and VMG have agreed to pursue the formation of a strategic alliance in financial services, including further investment from both parties to target the mortgage market and other consumer finance products.

VMG executive chairman, Antony Catalano (lead image) said; “This is a clear endorsement of the VMG business and the strategy we have set ourselves to disrupt the real estate transactional market.”

“To receive financial backing from one of Australia’s largest companies speaks volumes for the work the team has done to build a major new player in the real estate media and technology sector.”

“ANZ has demonstrated that it is a forward-thinking bank and has a clear plan to invest in emerging and disruptive businesses: I’m personally very excited to have their backing and can’t wait to deliver on our plans, not only to generate shareholder value for them but operationally, a steady stream of financial services customers from across the VMG property ecosystem.”

ACM co-owner and executive chairman of the Thorney Investment Group, Alex Waislitz, said, “We are delighted to welcome ANZ as a significant shareholder in VMG and I am grateful for the confidence ANZ CEO, Shayne Elliott and his team has shown in this new venture. With ANZ’s involvement adding to the already active participation of Seven West Media, we are now well on the way to creating Australia’s most exciting real estate prop-tech business.”

Catalano added: “ANZ will take a board seat as part of the transaction, with the funds to be used for investment in scaling up the business, product development and future growth opportunities.”

“2022 was a big year for us as we established VMG and made a couple of exciting acquisitions, but 2023 is when we plan to make some serious moves. When you combine the investments from ANZ, Seven West Media and ACM, the acquisitions of The Today Business and AD Group, along with the existing assets including realestateview.com.au, we are pulling together all the elements we need to make a serious impact in the real estate and financial services categories.”

“The businesses we are bringing together at VMG will build the digital real estate superstore of the future where you can carry out all of your property related transactions seamlessly on one site. You’ll be able to buy, sell or rent, but in addition you will be able to get a mortgage, insure the home and contents, connect and disconnect utilities and book trade services.”

“Through realestateview.com.au we’ll guide consumers through the whole property life cycle journey and connect with them at every touchpoint.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Antony Catalano View Media Group vmg

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]