Anglicare Sydney’s New ‘Unashamedly Old…But Won’t Be Told’ Campaign Reimagines Seniors Living

Woolooware Shores by Anglicare has announce the launch of its raw, heartfelt and entertaining documentary, ‘Unashamedly Old…But Won’t Be Told.’ Produced in consultation with Australian documentarian, Kirk Docker, of the critically acclaimed ABC series ‘You Can’t Ask That,’ this powerful short film busts stereotypes and the myths associated with ageing.

The documentary explores universal themes of ageism, companionship, romance, technology, current affairs and life’s little treasures. Fourteen residents from Anglicare Sydney retirement villages were asked a series of questions live, designed to uncover their unfiltered thoughts, feelings and experiences as an older person living in Australia.

Older Australians regularly face age-related discrimination due to negative stereotypes around their perceived mental and physical ability. Findings from the Australian Human Rights Commission show that 43% of Australians aged 65+ years have experienced discrimination because of their age. Common assumptions about ageing include the belief that mental decline is inevitable, learning new things becomes impossible, and older individuals are a burden on society. Many also assume that aging means slowing down, experiencing loneliness, and being disconnected from the world.

This documentary reveals surprising truths. It’s not until we truly engage in deep and meaningful conversation that ageing myths are busted, and a newfound perspective is formed – that life for older Australians is thriving and thrilling.

According to Woolooware Shores resident, Sharon Taylor, 74, age is simply irrelevant. “80 is the new 60. 70 is the new 50. This is a very real thing. We’re an ageing population but we look around the village and even the 90-year-olds are getting involved in activities. We’re all doing things to keep our minds and our bodies active – it works.”

Residents in seniors villages may not care for time, but their schedules are certainly busy. They have full diaries, are as equally addicted to technology as their grandchildren, and arguably have more active social lives. Romance may look somewhat different, but it’s alive and well. What becomes most clear is that seniors are making the most of the present, defying the concept of ‘slowing down’ with age, and are ‘all in’ for new experiences.

People will open up and speak honestly about their lives if you are curious and ask questions to understand their situation — something Kirk Docker knows well.

Speaking of his ground-breaking series, ‘You Can’t Ask That’, he said, “I think a big part of the show’s success is due to the candid way the participants speak on camera.”

“Our approach to interviewing in the series helps elicit this honesty, vulnerability and at times humour from these exceptional humans, and it’s heartening to know that it’s inspired this documentary. I’ve been doing this for a long time, and what’s true of everyone I speak to is they all want to be understood, regardless of their circumstances or where they come from. And how cool to give our seniors – an often-misrepresented group – a platform to be heard in ‘Unashamedly Old…But Wont’ be Told’,” he continued.

The launch of ‘Unashamedly Old… But Won’t Be Told’ coincides with the unveiling of the final release of waterfront residences at Woolooware Shores – a vibrant seniors living community in Sydney’s Sutherland Shire. Just as older Australians experience ageism and prejudice, there to are misconceptions of seniors living.

With Sydney’s downsizing market evolving, senior Australians are seeking premium residences that combine contemporary elegance with long-term adaptability, ensuring they can age in place comfortably.

“We’re excited to offer more residences within Woolooware Shores and look forward to welcoming more seniors into our vibrant community. Woolooware Shores underpins our belief that it’s not about where you live but how you live. From generous floorplans to expansive balconies designed to let in the waterfront breeze, the residences are designed for simple luxury. Round-the-clock care is available to residents, supported by our ‘For Life’ Village Membership, so our community can live as independently as they want or dependant as they need with peace of mind,” said Woolooware Shores Village general manager, Liza Fox.

Anglicare offers a ‘For Life’ Village Membership which reimagines seniors living by ensuring residents live fulfilling, independent lives, while seamlessly transitioning to higher levels of care if and when needed. With access to a range of high-end lifestyle amenities, residents can enjoy waterfront walking paths, a wellness centre and gym and on-site dining options.

Set to open in late 2025 is Heirloom, a Mediterranean-inspired waterfront restaurant, designed in collaboration with leading architecture firm DKO. Open to both residents and the wider community, Heirloom will further elevate the precinct’s appeal as a leading lifestyle destination and is the first waterfront dining experience offered within a seniors living village.