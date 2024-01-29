Angelina Farry Appointed IAB New Zealand CEO
The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) New Zealand has appointed Angelina Farry as its new CEO.
Prior to joining IAB NZ, Farry was managing director of TBWA\NZ Group’s Eleven. She has also worked for the likes of DDB Aotearoa, Saatchi & Saatchi and ran her own business during a two-decade-long career in Kiwi adland.
“The IAB New Zealand sits in a unique position within the digital advertising industry, connecting our members across the entire value chain from advertisers, advertising agencies, publishers, research, recruitment, and tech companies. Shaping our industry is important to us, and we’re excited to have Angelina join the team with her extensive leadership, and communications industry experience,” said IAB New Zealand’s chair Stephen Old.
“There is some incredible work being done by New Zealanders in the digital space, and globally innovation is moving at an unprecedented pace. It’s an exciting time to be joining the team, and I’m looking forward to working closely with the Board, the Councils, and The IAB’s global network to empower Kiwi businesses to thrive in a digital economy,” added Farry.
“IAB New Zealand plays a key role in the nation’s digital growth, and membership enables local businesses to be part of that conversation. We are looking forward to rolling out a comprehensive calendar of activity and events to help our members upskill, connect, and drive their businesses forward.”
Tama Sweetman will continue as acting IAB New Zealand general manager until the end of January, and Farry commenced her role on 22 January.
