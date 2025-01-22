MediaNewsletter

Andrew Cook To Leave Are Media

Staff Writers
Andrew Cook.

Andrew Cook, Are Media’s director of sales has resigned.

He joined the publisher in February 2020 and resigned in November, he will fully depart in May.

Jane Huxley, CEO Are Media said: “After five successful years at Are Media, Andrew has decided it’s time to spend a little more time with his family and will be leaving Are Media in May 2025. During his tenure, Andrew has played an important role in the transformation of Are Media into an omnichannel media company, as well as the expansion of our market-leading magazine brands into new areas.

“The year ahead promises to be an exciting one for Are Media and our partners, with many new initiatives across our portfolio of luxury, homes and lifestyle, and entertainment brands. Andrew made a great contribution to our business and his passion for magazine brands and generating strong results for our clients have been a real asset. He leaves with our sincere thanks and our very best wishes for the future.”

“I’ve spent 35 years in media and never taken a break longer than six weeks,” Cook told B&T.

“Given that milestone, five years at Are Media and my daughter is in Year 12 doing her HSC, the time feels right for me to take a very long time out. I’m lucky enough to be in a position to now concentrate working on life rather than working on work. None of us are here forever!”

The search for his successor is underway.

