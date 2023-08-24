Andpeople Joins the Tribe Global Network Enhancing Creative and Activation Capabilities

Andpeople today announced its partnership with Tribe Global, an international network of independent agencies specialising in advertising, marketing, and communications.

The partnership marks a significant milestone for Andpeople, reinforcing a commitment to expanding their global presence and offering enhanced creative and activation capabilities to their clients. With a shared vision for creativity, innovation, and client success, Andpeople’s move to join the Tribe Global network connects the Sydney based agency with 45 Member agencies and business partners spanning over 100 cities around the world, with a global community of 4,000 marketing and communications professionals working with leading brands.

Andpeople founder Andrew McDade said, “By partnering with Tribe Global’s likeminded agencies from around the world, Andpeople can tap into a vast pool of expertise, resources, and diverse perspectives to contribute to our creative offerings and deliver our distinctive campaigns for clients around the world.”

Through this partnership, Andpeople gains access to Tribe Global’s extensive network of agencies in over 78 countries, collaboration on global campaigns and projects. The integrated approach of Tribe Global allows Andpeople to seamlessly connect with specialised agencies that can offer valuable insights into local markets and culture around the world.

Tribe Global’s managing director, Ian Wright said, “The Tribe Network is designed to empower, inspire and connect like-minded independent agencies, sharing skills, knowledge, best practices, and creative strategies that drive exceptional results for their clients – wherever it may be in the world! I have no doubt Andpeople’s expertise will be invaluable across the network.”

Founded in 2015, Andpeople offers a full suite of services from cultural insight and strategy to creative, concept development, design, and production across campaign ideation, brand programming, content production, event and experiential production and community activations. Andpeople is characterised by a distinctive approach to engaging with culture founded on collaborative principles and the premise that brands exist to create more value than they extract. Andpeople notable clients include global leading brands JD Sports, adidas, Nike, Reebok, eBay, Spotify, The North Face, Asics, McDonalds and Chivas Regal.

