AnalogFolk Appoints Kim Le Gras As Managing Partner
    AnalogFolk Australia, an independent creative agency, announces the appointment of Kim Le Gras as managing partner.

    With over 20 years of experience in the marketing industry, Le Gras brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the agency, having worked with top-tier clients such as Telstra, Suncorp, Vodafone, Woolmark, Optus, and Kellogg’s.

    Matt Robinson, CEO of AnalogFolk Australia, said: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Kim to our team. Her proven track record in driving results for global brands and her dedication to building strong client relationships aligns perfectly with our values at AnalogFolk. We’re confident that her leadership will propel our agency forward, setting new standards of excellence for our clients and our team.”

    Le Gras shared her excitement about her new role, stating: “I’m thrilled to be joining AnalogFolk Australia during this exciting time of growth and innovation. I look forward to contributing my experience and passion for marketing to help drive the agency’s success and deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients.”

    Le Gras’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for AnalogFolk Australia, as the agency continues to expand its presence and influence within the Australian market following a successful management buyout announced in early March, and the LARK distilling Co win recently announced. With her extensive background in leadership, campaign management, and relationship building, Le Gras is poised to make a significant impact on the agency and its clients.

