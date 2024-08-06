AMPR Announces Promotions & Expansion Amid Continued Growth

AMPR has launched the new financial year with a host of internal promotions for long-term employees in addition to new hires and plans for further expansion.

Jannah Flockhart, who has been a highly valued member of AMPR for over 16 years, has been promoted to managing director following her return from maternity leave in July 2024. She previously served as general manager for eight years.

Jennifer Walsh worked as acting general manager in FY23 and will officially assume the role of general manager.

Sarah Gale, celebrating 20 years with AMPR this month, will transition to the role of executive director. In her new role, Sarah will counsel AMPR’s leadership team, focus on strategic business development, explore new agency capabilities, and manage key marquee accounts.

Additional senior promotions include Ashleigh Bonica and Emma Lomas, both elevated to senior communications directors. Cheyenne Myers has returned from maternity leave to resume her role of senior communications Director.

The refreshed senior leadership structure will help facilitate future opportunities and support ongoing growth for AMPR in 2024 and beyond.

“Reflecting on my 20 years at AMPR, I can’t help but feel immense gratitude for the many great achievements and collaborations with inspiring people and brands. As I step into this new role, I’m excited by the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead,” said Gale.

“Jannah’s passion and expertise have been vital to AMPR’s success. This promotion is a testament to the trust I have in her ability to lead our next chapter. Her strategic acumen and dedication will continue to drive our innovation and growth”.

“Jen’s outstanding performance over the past year has solidified her role as General Manager. Her hard work has helped us maintain our industry-leading position, and I am confident she will continue to excel in managing day-to-day agency operations with her energy and commitment to service,” added Gale.

“As a service business, our team is our greatest asset, and I am incredibly proud of their contributions. In a competitive market, our people truly set us apart”.

AMPR’s Sydney office has seen remarkable growth, accompanied by expansion in the Content and Talent teams. New hires in Sydney include Bel Jones and Venus Landero as Senior Communications Managers, Daniella Kalach as Production Executive, and Caitlin Barbieri as Communications Manager in Melbourne”.

Recent client additions to AMPR’s portfolio include Kathmandu, Platypus, and Witchery, complementing long-standing clients such as David Jones, Swisse, Nissan, and Specsavers, among others.