Amplitude Accelerates Investment In ANZ With New Regional Leadership

Amplitude, Inc., is expanding its investment in Australia and New Zealand with new regional leadership, underscoring the company’s strategic commitment to helping businesses across the region build better products and digital experiences.

As part of its regional strategy, Mark Drasutis joined Amplitude as head of value across Asia Pacific and Japan. Leaning on his deep expertise in digital strategy, product development, and customer experience, Mark is responsible for helping teams get the most out of their data so they can accelerate growth. Based in Sydney, Mark has more than 25 years of experience leading digital product teams and driving innovation. Previously, he was the general manager of digital and customer platforms at ASX, Chief Digital Officer at IAG, and Chief Product Officer for Digital at News Corp Australia. He also held leadership roles at Yahoo! EMEA and AOL Europe.

“Businesses are racing to keep up with their customer’s ever-evolving expectations. It’s a challenge for every digital leader I talk to in Australia,” said Mark. “That’s why Amplitude is a must-have. We help you understand how your customers use your product, what they like, and where they’re getting stuck. With these signals and insights, businesses can build product experiences that drive the outcomes they care about most, such as acquisition, conversion, retention, and monetization. Today, businesses from every region and industry rely on Amplitude to shape their digital future”.

Mark joins a growing Amplitude team in Australia and New Zealand, with local team members covering sales, customer success, professional services, service engineering, and value. More hires are planned in the coming months, particularly in sales and partner functions.

“Australia has always been a hot spot for innovation, and some of our earliest and longest-term customers are from the region. Now, we’re doubling down on our investment with talented leadership, a growing team, and strong customer momentum,” said Spenser Skates, CEO and co-founder of Amplitude. “Our goal is to get more people from more organisations on Amplitude, and there’s a big opportunity to do that in the ANZ region”.

Amplitude’s increasing investment in Australia and New Zealand will help it serve a growing roster of local customers, including Zip, SafetyCulture, Canva, Atlassian, SEEK, and Culture Amp.

“Amplitude is part of my daily routine,” said Camilla Edwards, senior product manager at SafetyCulture. “Since Amplitude can display different chart formats and timespans, I can analyse past data to draw conclusions and look ahead to make proactive decisions, which significantly streamlines my work. I also love how hands-on I can be with the data in Amplitude. I don’t need a data scientist; I don’t need other platforms. Amplitude Analytics has all the tools”.

Over the past year, Amplitude has also expanded its partner ecosystem in Australia and New Zealand, including key implementation partners such as Monks and Elephants Can Dance. Amplitude also has dozens of integrations, including Braze, Snowflake, AWS, and HubSpot, to meet customers where they are and help them get the most out of their existing investments.

This local momentum builds on the recent release of Amplitude’s radically simplified platform experience, Amplitude Made Easy, and the acquisition of Command AI. The company also recently launched a new product, Web Experimentation to make A/B testing easy. This adds to its integrated platform, which also includes Analytics, Session Replay, CDP, and Feature Experimentation.