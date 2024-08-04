Amplify Teams Up With D&AD Shift To Champion Young Sydney Creatives For 3rd Year

Amplify has teamed up with D&AD (Design and Art Direction) for the third year to be part of D&AD Shift, an industry-led free night school for self-taught creatives entering the advertising, design, and creative industries from outside traditional education pathways.

In another highly successful evening last week, Amplify partnered with D&AD Shift to educate incoming creatives on the foundations and magic of brand experience and experiential marketing in the hope of expanding the experiential creative pool in Australia.

Now operating around the world in six international cities – London, Sydney, New York, Berlin, Hamburg, and São Paulo – the Shift programme is on a mission to #ShiftCreativity by helping creatives entering the industry from outside traditional pathways to shift their creative talent into career-making skills.

#ShiftCreativity’s approach aims to shake up old industry paradigms to benefit self-taught creative talent, creating a fresh system to both access and flourish in the commercial creative industry.

“D&AD Shift’s mission is to challenge the assumption that the best creative talent can only be found within certain universities, communities, and those who have privileged networks. Creativity thrives from diverse minds and perspectives, and the only way this can be harnessed is by agencies and brands looking beyond the traditional access routes to get in. With the continued support of our partners such as Amplify, the Shift Sydney program is connecting a growing wave of self-made creative talent to the industry,” said Paul Drake, foundation director at D&AD.

“I’ve been involved with D&AD Shift since 2016, in both London and Sydney. As someone who took an unconventional path into a commercial creative role myself, I truly see the value in Shift as a means for creative people to foster connections and fast-track their knowledge and experience of the advertising industry. Amplify is delighted to continue to support this fantastic initiative by introducing the cohort to the brand experience space,” said Amplify executive creative director, Tim Baggott.

D&AD – known for its annual awards, the D&AD Pencils – is a British educational organisation that was created in 1962 to promote excellence in design and advertising.

Amplify is a creative agency specialising in brand experience and culture. The agency’s global social mission is “to connect with, enable, and champion young creative talent”.