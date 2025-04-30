Amid Political Backlash, Renee Olstead Turns Criticism Into Momentum Announcing New Non-profit Status For Sex Worker’s Rights

Renee Olstead turns political backlash into momentum with the announcement of her initiative’s new non-profit status, following criticism from Wisconsin GOP lawmakers over her recent state recognition by representatives Ryan Clancy, Francesca Hong, Darrin Madison and Christian Phelps.

Presented with a legislative citation on April 19 honouring her achievements in entertainment and activism, the Penthouse Pet of the Year and sex workers’ rights advocate was targeted by GOP critics. She went on to use the moment to announce that CASW, has officially received non-profit status and is now accepting donations to expand its legal aid, mental health access, harm reduction outreach and advocacy efforts.

“Initially, it was my intention to work with already established orgs within the state. Though I was impressed with the advocacy efforts I saw in Minneapolis and Chicago, I soon realized that Wisconsin was greatly lacking in resources for our community,” said Olstead.

Founded in Milwaukee in 2024, The Coalition for American Sex Workers has already partnered with SWOP Chi, SWOPLA, SWOP Behind Bars, New Moon Network, and EPA United to strengthen sex worker support in the Midwest.

“The criminalisation and stigma surrounding our industry is nothing new, but the current political climate has placed an even larger target on the backs of sex workers. Solidarity is essential to our survival,” added Olstead.