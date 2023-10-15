AMI Marketing Excellence Awards Winners For 2023 Announced

AMI Marketing Excellence Awards Winners For 2023 Announced
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



    Australian Marketing Institute (AMI) has announced the 2023 national winners in the marketing industry’s premier awards for marketing distinction.

    The AMI Marketing Excellence Awards recognise 17 Campaign Categories and 11 Special Categories. The AMI Marketing Excellence Awards has become one of the biggest programs on the Australian marketing calendar. For over 40 years, the Awards have been providing an opportunity to celebrate individuals and organisations who have achieved extraordinary success from innovative and effective marketing practices. The 2023 winners were announced and honoured at a gala dinner on 12 October at Fishburners in Sydney’s CBD.

    The winners are a showcase of talent from across the marketing industry and honour individuals and organisations who have achieved extraordinary success from innovative and effective marketing practices.

    “I congratulate the winners and all finalists in the AMI Marketing Excellence Awards. The quality of the award finalists and winners really are a reflection of the dynamic nature of the marketing industry. The judges have been blown away by the innovation and creativity on display in the Australian marketing landscape” AMI Chief Executive Bronwyn Powell said.

    The 2023 AMI Marketing Excellence Award Winners are:

    Campaign Category
    Acquisition MarketingHeritage Bank & Reprise

    “Heritage Bank Digital Acquisition Refresh”

    Brand RevitalisationGuts Creative

    “A place to belong”

    Content MarketingThe University of Adelaide

    “TikTok Content Creator Program”

    Creativity in Brand, Product or Service MarketingTourism NT

    “Summer Campaign”

    Excellence in Customer ExperienceWink & Childcare Saver

    “Childcare Saver”

    Data and Insight-Driven MarketingLitter Prevention Unit at NSW Environment Protection Authority & NSW Government & OMD Australia

    “Don’t be a tosser”

    Experiential MarketingMastercard & Octagon

    “The Mastercard Sonic Trophy”

    PR Campaign of the YearNorco Co-Operative Ltd & Red Havas Brisbane

    “Sparking a national conversation on Farmer Mental Health.”

    Loyalty and RetentionSynchro Marketing

    “Mobil Rewards”

    Not For Profit MarketingAutism Spectrum Australia

    “World Autism Understanding Day”

    Product or Service to Launch or RelaunchPort Adelaide Football Club

    “Herstory in the Making – Port Adelaide AFLW”

    Public Sector MarketingNSW Government Brand and Communications Team, Department of Customer Service

    “COVID-19 Winter Campaign – Little Things, Big Difference”

    Purpose-Led MarketingNorco Co-Operative Ltd & Red Havas

    “Putting the spotlight on farmers’ mental health’

    Small Budget MarketingSurge Marketing

    “Early Bird Campaign”

    Social Media MarketingSouth Australian Tourism Commission & Lily Hoffmann & Grace Flynn

    “2022-2023 Video First Content Strategy”

    Sponsorship EffectivenessGreat Southern Bank

    “Great Southern Bank’s Sponsorship of Carlton Football Club – Build for the brand, designed for the fans.”

    Ego Pharmaceuticals

    “Aquim Hand Sanitiser and the AFL: Addressing Clutter, Promoting Safety and Establishing Market Leadership.”

    Sustainability MarketingCompass Studio

    “LINE Hydrogen launch and campaign funding”

    Special Category
    Certified Practising Marketer of the YearSarah Spence, Founder and CEO at Content Rebels
    Chief Marketing Officer of the YearMegan Keleher, Chief Customer Officer at Great Southern Bank
    Emerging Marketer of the YearJessica Green, Marketing Team Leader at AFLW and Port Adelaide Football Club
    Future Leader of the YearShaja Foster-Ho, Client Success Director at Loyalty of Wink
    Independent Agency of the YearThe Claire Bennet Agency
    Large Agency of the YearThinkerbell
    Marketing Team of the YearSouth Australian Tourism Commission
    Life MembersNarendra Prasad

    Allan Godfrey

    Sir Charles McGrath AwardsSam Mostyn
    Up to $1 Million Campaign of the YearAutism Spectrum Australia

    “World Autism Understanding Day”

    Above $1 Million Campaign of the YearLitter Prevention Unit at NSW Environment Protection Authority & NSW Government & OMD Australia

    “Don’t be a tosser”




    Australian Marketing Institute

