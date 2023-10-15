AMI Marketing Excellence Awards Winners For 2023 Announced

Australian Marketing Institute (AMI) has announced the 2023 national winners in the marketing industry’s premier awards for marketing distinction.

The AMI Marketing Excellence Awards recognise 17 Campaign Categories and 11 Special Categories. The AMI Marketing Excellence Awards has become one of the biggest programs on the Australian marketing calendar. For over 40 years, the Awards have been providing an opportunity to celebrate individuals and organisations who have achieved extraordinary success from innovative and effective marketing practices. The 2023 winners were announced and honoured at a gala dinner on 12 October at Fishburners in Sydney’s CBD.

The winners are a showcase of talent from across the marketing industry and honour individuals and organisations who have achieved extraordinary success from innovative and effective marketing practices.

“I congratulate the winners and all finalists in the AMI Marketing Excellence Awards. The quality of the award finalists and winners really are a reflection of the dynamic nature of the marketing industry. The judges have been blown away by the innovation and creativity on display in the Australian marketing landscape” AMI Chief Executive Bronwyn Powell said.

The 2023 AMI Marketing Excellence Award Winners are:

Campaign Category Acquisition Marketing Heritage Bank & Reprise “Heritage Bank Digital Acquisition Refresh” Brand Revitalisation Guts Creative “A place to belong” Content Marketing The University of Adelaide “TikTok Content Creator Program” Creativity in Brand, Product or Service Marketing Tourism NT “Summer Campaign” Excellence in Customer Experience Wink & Childcare Saver “Childcare Saver” Data and Insight-Driven Marketing Litter Prevention Unit at NSW Environment Protection Authority & NSW Government & OMD Australia “Don’t be a tosser” Experiential Marketing Mastercard & Octagon “The Mastercard Sonic Trophy” PR Campaign of the Year Norco Co-Operative Ltd & Red Havas Brisbane “Sparking a national conversation on Farmer Mental Health.” Loyalty and Retention Synchro Marketing “Mobil Rewards” Not For Profit Marketing Autism Spectrum Australia “World Autism Understanding Day” Product or Service to Launch or Relaunch Port Adelaide Football Club “Herstory in the Making – Port Adelaide AFLW” Public Sector Marketing NSW Government Brand and Communications Team, Department of Customer Service “COVID-19 Winter Campaign – Little Things, Big Difference” Purpose-Led Marketing Norco Co-Operative Ltd & Red Havas “Putting the spotlight on farmers’ mental health’ Small Budget Marketing Surge Marketing “Early Bird Campaign” Social Media Marketing South Australian Tourism Commission & Lily Hoffmann & Grace Flynn “2022-2023 Video First Content Strategy” Sponsorship Effectiveness Great Southern Bank “Great Southern Bank’s Sponsorship of Carlton Football Club – Build for the brand, designed for the fans.” Ego Pharmaceuticals “Aquim Hand Sanitiser and the AFL: Addressing Clutter, Promoting Safety and Establishing Market Leadership.” Sustainability Marketing Compass Studio “LINE Hydrogen launch and campaign funding” Special Category Certified Practising Marketer of the Year Sarah Spence, Founder and CEO at Content Rebels Chief Marketing Officer of the Year Megan Keleher, Chief Customer Officer at Great Southern Bank Emerging Marketer of the Year Jessica Green, Marketing Team Leader at AFLW and Port Adelaide Football Club Future Leader of the Year Shaja Foster-Ho, Client Success Director at Loyalty of Wink Independent Agency of the Year The Claire Bennet Agency Large Agency of the Year Thinkerbell Marketing Team of the Year South Australian Tourism Commission Life Members Narendra Prasad Allan Godfrey Sir Charles McGrath Awards Sam Mostyn Up to $1 Million Campaign of the Year Autism Spectrum Australia “World Autism Understanding Day” Above $1 Million Campaign of the Year Litter Prevention Unit at NSW Environment Protection Authority & NSW Government & OMD Australia “Don’t be a tosser”