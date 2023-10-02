Amex Study: Aussies Adopting Savvy Spending Hacks To Sustain Travel, Dining & Luxury Shopping

Amex Study: Aussies Adopting Savvy Spending Hacks To Sustain Travel, Dining & Luxury Shopping
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



American Express’ latest global Trendex has found Australians across all generations are adopting creative spending strategies to continue enjoying the experiences and purchases they love, despite cost-of-living pressures.

Booking off-peak dinner reservations, cashing in loyalty points to pay for vacations, and renting, rather than purchasing, luxury goods are just some of the clever ways Australians continue to treat themselves to dining, travel and luxury items.

Aussies continue to fork out on dining

According to the Amex Trendex, dining out remains high on the experience list for Australians with 73 per cent saying they are dining out either the same amount or more often compared to last year. This jumps to 79 per cent among Australian Gen Z and Millennials. Of all Aussies dining out, 34 per cent say they typically dine out at fine dining restaurants – which is more than consumers from any other country surveyed including the US and UK – and 89 per cent consider a trip to a restaurant as another way to treat themselves.

As Australian consumers turn to smarter ways to dine, 75 per cent agree that they seek out deals and promotions at restaurants when choosing where to dine out. Among families, 77 per cent of Australian parents agree that they seek kids-eat-free venues. Some 62 per cent agree they are happy to cover the cost of group bookings to rack-up more rewards points.

Along with smarter spending strategies, Australians are getting creative when it comes to securing hard-to-nab reservations: 29 per cent purposely book a table earlier in the day and 31 per cent admit to being flexible with dining dates. 

Social media continues to reign supreme as a source of dining inspiration for Aussies, with 96 per cent of those who typically look to social media for restaurant recommendations saying they’re likely to visit a restaurant after seeing it on social, and furthermore, 37 per cent of Gen Z’s and Millennials are interested in dining at a restaurant if it’s trending.

Travel hacks being used to stretch holiday budgets further

Along with dining out, 98 per cent of Australians say they plan to take a vacation this year. To unlock these experiences, most (92 per cent) report having used a ‘travel hack’ in the last six months such as having a credit card that can earn points to be cashed in for travel rewards (66 per cent). This increases to 72 per cent among Millennials.

Other travel hacks used by Australians in the last six months, include:

• 89 per cent with a credit card that can be cashed-in for travel rewards track how many points they have accumulated

• 35 per cent book a trip on a specific day or time that seems less popular

• 39 per cent opt for booking a hotel with complimentary breakfast

When seeking travel inspiration, Australians more than consumers in any other country surveyed, use popular TV shows and movies to inform their next trip (48 per cent). Meanwhile, 44 per cent prefer to book a ticket to a destination because they saw it on social media, and more than half (55 per cent) agree that if they did not post their travels on social media, they may as well have not happened. This increases to 49 per cent among Gen Z and Millennial travellers.

Daniel Thomas, vice president of travel and lifestyle Services, American Express Australia said: “The latest Amex Trendex shows that Australians, even when faced with financial pressures, are finding innovative ways to enjoy the things that bring them joy – even when they come with a lofty price tag. 

“It’s no secret that quality of life is a huge consideration for Australians, and life’s pleasures like dining out, travelling and luxury purchases clearly play into this. We know that the way consumers define value has changed significantly over the years. It is no longer necessarily about how many or how often, it is about the quality of the experience or item.”

Luxe for less

Experiences aren’t the only way Australians are choosing to treat themselves, as 71 per cent agree that luxury shopping is another way to do this. Luxury items are purchased at least once per year among 69 per cent of Australians and at least once per month among 33 per cent of Australian consumers.

While luxury shopping typically comes at a hefty price, Australians are navigating this by choosing to rent rather than purchase luxury items outright (28 per cent). What’s more, 52 per cent of Aussies revealed they had sold a luxury item to upgrade to a newer item or style.

Australians, more than consumers from any other country surveyed, are treating luxury purchases, such as shoes, handbags, and jewellery, as a financial investment, with 30 per cent of Gen Z adopting this trend.

For the majority of Australians, making a luxury purchase is about more than just the logo. In fact, 56 per cent say they prefer purchases with few or no branding/logos, and 81 per cent agree that they care more about craftsmanship and sustainability than the designer label itself. Further, when considering purchasing luxury items, top considerations are sustainability (76 per cent) and brand alignment with their values (83 per cent).




Please login with linkedin to comment

American Express

Latest News

The Countdown Is On! B&T Award Early Bird Tickets Close This Friday, Midnight Time!
  • Media

The Countdown Is On! B&T Award Early Bird Tickets Close This Friday, Midnight Time!

There’s a number of ways to save some coin in these high inflationary times – help yourself to a colleague’s lunch in the office fridge, drink the off milk or hold onto the back of a bus while rollerskating. But if you really want to fatten the wallet, there’s one sure way to do it […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Sparrow Chats With Pat Crowley
  • Media

Sparrow Chats With Pat Crowley

As has been documented in the media, former EssenceMediaCom CEO Pat Crowley has had a spate of terrible luck – his 17-year-old son Fletcher suffering a severe spinal cord injury from a mountain bike accident in September. Compounding things, younger son Levi had just been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called VHL (Von […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Are You Paying Attention? Yahoo & Amplify Intelligence Partner In Programmatic Buying Market First
  • Technology

Are You Paying Attention? Yahoo & Amplify Intelligence Partner In Programmatic Buying Market First

On Friday, Yahoo held a private, press-only upfronts session in Sydney where the adtech and publishing firm told attendees about its grand plans for the year ahead — chief among them was a partnership with Dr Karen Nelson-Field’s Amplified Intelligence. The new partnership would see Amplified Intelligence’s attentionPROVE measurement solution become available to advertisers using […]

Kellogg’s Australia Rebrands To Kellanova
  • Media

Kellogg’s Australia Rebrands To Kellanova

Kellogg’s, the food giant behind household brands such as Coco Pops, Crunchy Nut, and Sultana Bran, has rebranded as Kellanova.  Before you spit out your coffee, it is important to note that right now consumers are largely unaffected by the change – all of the cereals mentioned above will retain their iconic Kellogg’s stamp.  The […]

Elon Musk’s X Sued By Ad Firm Over Trademark Infringement
  • Technology

Elon Musk’s X Sued By Ad Firm Over Trademark Infringement

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has been hit with another challenge. This time it’s a lawsuit from Florida-based ad firm X Social Media. The ad firm was founded in 2015 and offers its advertising and social media services to connect law practices with consumers affected by torts. X Social Media uses […]

Comedian Jimmy Rees Appears In Hysterical Audible Campaign
  • Marketing

Comedian Jimmy Rees Appears In Hysterical Audible Campaign

Australian entertainer, comedian and social creator Jimmy Rees has joined up with Audible to inspire Australians to ‘Ignite Your Imagination’ in a new campaign. In true Jimmy style, Rees shows how it’s possible to make everyday tasks more exciting: getting carried away while out for a run with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, solving the thriller […]

Gen8 Launches To Help Business Become Generative AI-ready
  • Marketing

Gen8 Launches To Help Business Become Generative AI-ready

Generative AI strategy consultancy, GEN8, is poised to reshape the way businesses, marketers, and agencies work as it officially enters the market. GEN8 provides generative AI strategy, training and governance advisory to complex teams across APAC; turning new ways of working into new cutting-edge advantages. Soft-launching in May, inaugural clients include Grab, Southeast Asia’s super […]

TorchMedia expands Canberra Light Rail network
  • Marketing
  • Media

TorchMedia expands Canberra Light Rail network

Australia’s leading Transit Media specialist, TorchMedia, has today announced the expansion of its premium Canberra Light Rail portfolio, growing from five to nine stations covering the city’s entire light rail network.

Mash Adds Genie Gurnani As Executive Drag Queen
  • Media

Mash Adds Genie Gurnani As Executive Drag Queen

Mash has today announced the appointment of Genie Guranani as the company’s executive drag queen. This role will see Gurnani join Mash’s global pool of operating partners; a panel of seasoned industry experts that works with Mash’s leadership team on commercial, operational, and creative strategy. In addition to competing on Drag Race Thailand, the first […]

Clear blue aqua marine ocean with turtle and plastic bottle pollution
  • Media

South Australia Shows The Nation How To Travel In Latest Tourism Campaign Via Fuller

Adelaide independent creative agency Fuller Brand Communication has partnered with the South Australian Tourism Commission to launch the state’s bold new campaign this weekend. ‘Travel. Our Way.’ poses both a challenge to tourists to reconsider their ‘usual holiday’ and take the trip down south where you will discover real, raw and rugged experiences you won’t […]

Spotify Renews The Inspired Unemployed For Another Season
  • Marketing

Spotify Renews The Inspired Unemployed For Another Season

Spotify has signed Spotify Original podcast, The Inspired Unemployed, for another season. Since launching the podcast with Spotify in 2021, the unstoppable duo behind The Inspired Unemployed, Matt Ford and Jack Steele, have continued to bring a weekly dose of banter, humorous yarns, and raw and vulnerable conversations to the Spotify airwaves. Making their mark in the entertainment industry, the […]

Jonesy & Amanda Announce Live Stage Show
  • Marketing

Jonesy & Amanda Announce Live Stage Show

Get ready for a night of entertainment and nostalgia as WSFM’s beloved Breakfast duo, Jonesy & Amanda, commemorate an incredible 18 years on air together with a special iHeartLIVE event, “An Evening with Jonesy & Amanda.” This exciting, one-off stage show will take place on Thursday, November 23rd, starting at 7:00 PM at the Sydney […]

Rolling Stone Unveils Movember Charity Zine With The Rubens As Cover Stars
  • Media

Rolling Stone Unveils Movember Charity Zine With The Rubens As Cover Stars

The Brag Media has today announced a limited edition Rolling Stone Movember Zine with Aussie rock band The Rubens on the cover. The custom zine is a first for Rolling Stone in Australia since The Brag Media returned the brand to market in 2020. The Rolling Stone Movember Zine is being distributed on an exclusive […]

OMD & AAMI Enlist A Host Of Stars For AFL Grand Final Campaign
  • Campaigns

OMD & AAMI Enlist A Host Of Stars For AFL Grand Final Campaign

Building on the success of the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final integrated content and stunt, OMD and AAMI in partnership with the AFL, the Seven Network and Whooshka recruited a host of sporting greats and stars to prevent an epic ‘Clanger’ at the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Celebrating some of the biggest moments and […]

Publicis Promotes Maurice Riley To New Role Of Chief Data Officer
  • Technology

Publicis Promotes Maurice Riley To New Role Of Chief Data Officer

Publicis Groupe has announced the promotion of Maurice Riley (lead image) to the new position of chief data officer for the group in Australia and New Zealand. As part of his remit, Riley will partner closely with agency CEOs and data leads, to further elevate the Groupe’s data specialisms and products. With a focus on […]

A fun depiction of a competitive TV game show, stylized in late 1970's or early 1980's fashion. The host, an African American man in a stunning gold blazer, asks the contestants quiz trivia questions to see who will win the grand prize! The participants hold their hands over their buzzers to signal they have the answer.
  • Media

Friday Trivia Time!

Sure, hardly any of you actually did it last week, but B&T set to persevere with our new adland trivia thingamabob.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine