American Right-Winger Channels Burt Reynolds In Latest Bizarre Bud Light Attack

American conservative comedian Seth Weathers has taken his latest potshot at Bud Light in the continued fallout from the company’s abortive campaign with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Aping the 1977 film Smokey and the Bandit, Weathers — also known as the Conservative Dad — can be seen driving around, dressed as a cowboy evading a policeman on the hunt for

“We’re not like other beer companies,” he said, adding that it is the only “100 per cent woke-free American beer company.”

Ironically, during his cowboy cosplay, Weathers is driving a Pontiac Trans Am Firebird.

Weathers also added that Bud Light had “fucked with the wrong people” in choosing to offend intolerant right-wing Americans with its otherwise forgettable social media work with Mulvaney.

Weathers originally launched his “Ultra Right Beer” in April, with many thinking that it was a parody. However, this latest ad encourages viewers to “grab a six-pack.”

He also said that a portion of the profits generated from the beer sales would be donated to the 1776 Project to “overthrow the blue-haired woke school board members and replace them with normal people, like us.”

“Never underestimate conservative dads on a mission,” he added.

The 1776 Project is dedicated to “overturning Critical Race Theory” that it believes is being taught in schools.

In response to the video, Weathers’ core audience was enraptured.

“🤣🤣🤣😭 OMG this is the BEST satire I’ve ever seen! I’m laughing so hard I’m crying,” wrote one.

Another said “AWESOME video!!! Super cool! And of course the messaging is 🎯 on. I really enjoyed my 1st 6-pack. I cannot wait to order more! 😍💯🇺🇸.”

However, not everyone was quite as taken.

“😭😭😭😭some trans person drank my beer!!!😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 repubes are so weak and easily triggered. They are masters of cancel culture. Masters of it. – teachers, books, topics on slavery, anything sexual, global warming…all of it being banned by the fascist threat to America,” wrote one.

“🌈 🏳️‍🌈 a great homoerotic ad to continue Pride month into Pride summer

A conservative male theme that goes into Tucker’s testicle tanning and DeSantis’ ad of oiled up shirtless men 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈,” commented another.

But, user ‘soulthriver2810’ was conflicted to say the least:

“Nothing like ‘hateful hootch’. I have to admit, he’s kinda cute for a far right fascist…God help his children.”