American Express Launches Uplifting “Express Yourself” Campaign For Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras

American Express has launched a new creative platform to celebrate its three-year principal partnership with the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and the upcoming Sydney World Pride in 2023.

The “Express Yourself” platform was created by dentsuMB and celebrates the importance of self-expression across the LGBTQIA+ community and beyond.

Research shows discrimination, family rejection, harassment and fear of violence leads to disproportionate levels of poor mental health and higher suicide rates. This launch campaign urges everyone to come out and celebrate who they truly are, with no reservations.

Stephen Maoudis, co-lead of the Pride+ Colleague network at American Express, said, “American Express is a proud supporter of diversity, equality and inclusivity. We believe that all people should be able to express themselves openly and freely, just as LGBTQIA+ employees do at American Express.”

“Express Yourself” launched on social media with members of the LGBTQIA+ community revealing their first true moments of self-expression, with social creative and production led by Jack Nimble.

This coincided with the launch of the inaugural American Express My First Mardi Gras Community Program, which provides backing to people in the community with limited access to the festival, bringing them to Mardi Gras for a once in a lifetime experience. LGBTQIA+ activist and fashion stylist, Deni Todorovič is the official ambassador of the program. 

Naysla Edwards, vice president of brand, charge cards and member experience at American Express added, “At American Express we resolutely believe that everyone should have the right to express their authentic selves without fear or discrimination, and that belonging is only achieved when we value, respect and include others.

“We are proud to launch “Express Yourself” as a call to arms to respect and celebrate our differences and to encourage authentic self-expression among all.”

Social and outdoor advertising featuring a vibrant range of the community truly being themselves will feature heavily throughout the festival period. Music legend, Vanessa Amorosi will also take to the stage under the “Express Yourself” banner on Mardi Gras Parade Night.

Hayley Olsson, head of production at Jack Nimble, added, “We are super proud to help American Express launch “Express Yourself” on social. We felt privileged to have people from the LGBTQIA+ community share their personal stories of self-expression with us, and honoured to help bring them to life. The stories are beautiful, and they brought many happy tears to my eyes!”

Will Edwards, CD at dentsuMB said: “”Express Yourself” strikes a chord with me personally. Accepting yourself and being able to fully express who you are, has a huge impact on a person both mentally and physically.

“While the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has grown into this beautiful celebration of self-expression, there’s still a way to go before the LGBTQIA+ community feels safe, secure and proud to be themselves in all aspects of their lives” 

American Express denstuMB Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras

