Amber Tiles Reveals New Campaign Via All About Content
With home renovations on the rise there’s never been a better time for Amber Tiles to unveil their brand-new creative campaign; an inspiring home design story created by All About Content that reminds us that Amber really does have the answer when it comes to indoor and outdoor tiling solutions, renovations and design.
The new campaign is a collaboration between All About Content with a multi award winning production team led by acclaimed Director Dave Wallace whose illustrious18-year career has seen him bring to life some of the world’s most recognised brands.
Lead Creative Lewis Hunt brings his inimitable vision garnered from a career that spans15 years across all corners of the globe. Together with talented DOP, Dan McGrath this dynamic in-house production team ignites the imagination of Australians with a truly inspirational and style forward campaign for Amber Tiles.
John Dion, All About Content client lead commented: “Our team is thrilled to be part of the Amber Tiles marketing and advertising journey.
We have worked closely with the Amber Team to create a sleek, modern campaign that captivates the essence and excellence of the products on offer, while bringing new life to the much-loved Amber Tiles jingle.”
With over 41 years in the industry, Amber Tiles is well-established and highly respected for their extensive range of architecturally inviting indoor and outdoor tiles. With a range that includes indoor, wall, floor, bathroom, natural stone, clay, concrete and mosaic tiles – there is something for every style and budget.
Shirley Liew, CEO, Amber Tiles commented: “We are proud that we can offer luxurious, elegant and affordable tile solutions for every home under the one roof. This new campaign is aimed at inspiring Australians to continue their indoor or outdoor renovation journey with the expert teams at Amber Tiles to guide them. We now have over 22 franchisee stores and 7 company stores across NSW, ACT and Queensland; where we can bring the Amber Tiles experience into homes and hearts while providing one on one expertise, service and advice.”
The campaign is a style hunter’s dream with every single feature and element captured in slow motion (50fps) to highlight the intricate details and quality of every single Amber tile. The campaign was shot live in N.S.W at the Amber Tiles Kellyville Superstore and two private homes.
The completed creative will be amplified across digital platforms via the All About Content in-house digital platform View Spotter Look out for it across FTA and Digital over from Friday 2nd April.
All About Content is a visual marketing agency where broadcast brilliance comes to life; with an unrivalled campaign focus across digital and social marketing platforms to guarantee audience engagement and views.
Fuelled by the creative forces of The Collective, a team of globally respected freelance creative talent sourced by the All About Content in house team to create a tailored visual end-to-end customer experience.
All About Content is a fully owned subsidiary of All About Media an independent media agency established in 2005 by highly respect industry leader and innovator, Daniel Atai.
Credits
Client Lead (All About Content): John Dion
Director: Dave Lawrence
Creative Lead: Lewis Hunt
Director & Edit: Dave Wallace
DOP: Dan Mc Grath
Media: All About Media
Please login with linkedin to commentamber
Latest News
ABC Journo Louise Milligan Denies Claims Of “Deleting Social Media Posts” By Porter Legal Team
ABC journo denies deleting old Tweets. Does not deny deleting embarrassing photos from trip to Thailand in 2008.
Egypt’s First Female Ship Captain Blamed For Blocking Suez Canal After Fake News Headline
While the Suez Canal getting blocked was the source of many memes, it was also sadly the source of disinformation too.
Charges Laid Over Infamous ‘Roxy Is A C***’ Graffiti
In what isn't a good advertisement for the local art industry, 'Australian Banksy' has been charged for his masterpiece
ESPN Reportedly Fires Basketball Legend Paul Pierce After Debauched Instagram Live
ESPN reporter told to look for a job with the NRL or in Parliament House after this debauchery.
“They’re Lizards!”: Tom Ballard Cancelled By The ABC (Again) After Set On Liberal Party Voters
ABC on the lookout for a more palatable comedian after this news. Costa Georgiadis is waiting eagerly by the phone.
533M Facebook Accounts Exposed In Data Leak
Anyone with 'abc123' or 'password1' as their Facebook password should be sweating with news of this data breach.
Monday TV Wrap: 10 Has A Crack At The 2020 Wrap-Up
After a weekend of arguing with family over Easter lunch, there’s nothing like vegging out with some pilfered choccies.
Spotify Podcast Ads Are Now Available In Australia
In the vein of Mark Wahlberg and Julia Roberts, Spotify Podcast Ads are coming Down Under.
Sharon Zeev Poole Appointed To Advisory Board Of The Warrior Woman Foundation
Agent99 founder and director Sharon Zeev Poole has been appointed to the advisory board of Warrior Woman Foundation, a new Australian charity set to launch in July 2021. The Warrior Woman Foundation is an organisation that offers support and life skills training to young and vulnerable Australian women. Poole (pictured) was appointed to the foundation’s […]
DDB Melbourne Announces First Work For Dulux
Emotive new work from DDB and Dulux, let's just hope they weren't high on the paint fumes.
Talent Releases Global Digital & Technology Hiring Market Insights Report
Struggling to find a job? Embellish a CV with fake data and tech skills, says this report (kind of).
How To Ensure Your Website Is Optimised For Fundraising In 2021
Are you a player in the non-profit space? Marlin Communications’ digital director, James Hornitzky, delivers a few top tips for charities to optimise their websites for the year ahead. In 2020 we watched as the world moved online more than ever before, and this is only set to continue in 2021 and beyond. Now users […]
AIA New Zealand Unveils New Work Via Bullfrog
There's nothing more Kiwi than life insurance. Aside from Russell Crowe and pavlova.
Inskin Media Partners With Lumen Research To Offer Predictive Attention Estimates
Some delightful data chat here for the algorithmic-obsessed B&T reader.
Piers Morgan Claims He Was Silenced In First Major Interview After Leaving Good Morning Britain
Right-wing pundit complaining about the “woke left”? Quelle surprise.
Qantas Health Insurance Unveils New Miniature World Via SLIK
In good news for anyone suffering from easter-egg hunt induced injuries, Qantas Health Insurance has a new campaign.
SMI Data: Ad Spends Continue Their Recovery, Ably Led By TV Up 8.5%
Australia’s media market has continued to recover from the COVID pandemic in February, reporting a reduced year-on-year decline of 2.6 per cent to $557.9 million as the start of a two-speed recovery begins to emerge. Television returned as the largest media this month after temporarily losing that title to digital in January as it delivered […]
Tom Hanks’ Son In Racism Storm For ‘White Boy Summer’ Clothing Line And Nazi Branding
Tom Hanks' son reportedly in Nazi racism storm. For his part, Tom has no plans to reprise role of Captain John Miller.
Pinterest Launches ‘Be Their Next’ Campaign
There's been a lot of hullabaloo from the tech giants of late, yet you'd have to say Pinterest has kept its nose clean.
This Is Flow Founder Takes Leap Of Faith For Charity
This Is Flow's Jimmy Hyett to participate in ‘CEO Skydive for Mental Health’, including mandatory underpants check.
The Best (But Mostly Worst) Of Today’s April Fool’s PR Pranks
April 1st is a top day for an office prank & the cold realisation that your New Year's resolutions ain't ever happening.
Snapchat Teams Up With Virgil Abloh’s Off-White To Launch AR Face Masks
When this arrived it did have the whiff of an April Fool's prank. Rest assured, B&T's done all its due diligence here.
First Nations Storytellers Given Pathway To Podcasts Through Spotify Sound Up
One thing's for sure, the past 12 months have cemented the podcast. Eating exotic animals for dinner another one, too.
Wesley Mission Reminds Impacted Communities ‘We Are Here For You’ Post-JobKeeper
They're damn fine folk at the Wesley Mission, so B&T's always happy and obliging to spruik their latest wares.
Apple Loses Trademark Stoush Against Swatch
Back in the 80s EVERYBODY had a Swatch watch. But then again, everybody had a perm or a mullet & a Phil Collins' album.
Wednesday TV Wrap: Hard Quiz Has An Easy Night
If there were any questions relating to the ABC's Hard Quiz they were answered last night. But not before buzzing in.
Wavemaker & Colgate Bring The Grand Sprint To AFLW
Colgate proving to be the last of the brands that can safely use the word white in any of its marketing.
Vikki Pearce Appointed Zenith’s Head Of Digital
Vikki Pearce promoted to Zenith’s new head of digital. Claims to have never read 'Awaken The Giant Within'.
Asics Reveals Aussie Team Uniforms For Tokyo Olympics
There are two ways of looking at this Olympics story - genuine marketing analysis OR just a bit of a hot perve.
Cloudera Data Platform Now Available On Google Cloud
Just as the Cloudera data platform becomes available on Google Cloud, Caloundra's weather turns cloudy and overcast.