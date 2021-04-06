Amber Tiles Reveals New Campaign Via All About Content

With home renovations on the rise there’s never been a better time for Amber Tiles to unveil their brand-new creative campaign; an inspiring home design story created by All About Content that reminds us that Amber really does have the answer when it comes to indoor and outdoor tiling solutions, renovations and design.

The new campaign is a collaboration between All About Content with a multi award winning production team led by acclaimed Director Dave Wallace whose illustrious18-year career has seen him bring to life some of the world’s most recognised brands.

Lead Creative Lewis Hunt brings his inimitable vision garnered from a career that spans15 years across all corners of the globe. Together with talented DOP, Dan McGrath this dynamic in-house production team ignites the imagination of Australians with a truly inspirational and style forward campaign for Amber Tiles.

John Dion, All About Content client lead commented: “Our team is thrilled to be part of the Amber Tiles marketing and advertising journey.

We have worked closely with the Amber Team to create a sleek, modern campaign that captivates the essence and excellence of the products on offer, while bringing new life to the much-loved Amber Tiles jingle.”

With over 41 years in the industry, Amber Tiles is well-established and highly respected for their extensive range of architecturally inviting indoor and outdoor tiles. With a range that includes indoor, wall, floor, bathroom, natural stone, clay, concrete and mosaic tiles – there is something for every style and budget.

Shirley Liew, CEO, Amber Tiles commented: “We are proud that we can offer luxurious, elegant and affordable tile solutions for every home under the one roof. This new campaign is aimed at inspiring Australians to continue their indoor or outdoor renovation journey with the expert teams at Amber Tiles to guide them. We now have over 22 franchisee stores and 7 company stores across NSW, ACT and Queensland; where we can bring the Amber Tiles experience into homes and hearts while providing one on one expertise, service and advice.”

The campaign is a style hunter’s dream with every single feature and element captured in slow motion (50fps) to highlight the intricate details and quality of every single Amber tile. The campaign was shot live in N.S.W at the Amber Tiles Kellyville Superstore and two private homes.

The completed creative will be amplified across digital platforms via the All About Content in-house digital platform View Spotter Look out for it across FTA and Digital over from Friday 2nd April.

All About Content is a visual marketing agency where broadcast brilliance comes to life; with an unrivalled campaign focus across digital and social marketing platforms to guarantee audience engagement and views.

Fuelled by the creative forces of The Collective, a team of globally respected freelance creative talent sourced by the All About Content in house team to create a tailored visual end-to-end customer experience.

All About Content is a fully owned subsidiary of All About Media an independent media agency established in 2005 by highly respect industry leader and innovator, Daniel Atai.

Credits

Client Lead (All About Content): John Dion

Director: Dave Lawrence

Creative Lead: Lewis Hunt

Director & Edit: Dave Wallace

DOP: Dan Mc Grath

Media: All About Media