Amazon’s Global Media Account Goes To Pitch

Amazon’s global media account — speculated to be the largest media account in the world — has gone for pitch, with IPG Mediabrands as the incumbent.

Amazon reportedly spent around US$20 billion (more than AU$30 billion) on media last year, according to Ad Age. IPG has held the account since 2017.

“As part of our regular course of business, we routinely review existing business relationships with third-party vendors and partners, and based on those reviews, may decide to solicit proposals from vendors interested in working with us,” Amazon spokesperson Brad Glasser, an Amazon spokesperson, told Marketing Brew over email.

“We look forward to the proposal process in this case and will evaluate the right next steps for our businesses once we’ve reviewed submissions.”

Needless to say, all the big holdcos will be vying to get a slice of the Amazon pie. B&T has contacted IPG for comment.