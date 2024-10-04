Amazon Prime Video Stars To Descend On Tumbalong Park For SXSW Sydney

A series of stars from Amazon Prime Video’s slate of content is set to appear at its Primeville activation at SXSW Sydney.

Fans can expect a star-studded line-up with the cast of The Office, Felicity Ward, Steen Raskopoulos, Josh Thomson, Jonny Brugh and Zoe Terakes mingle with reality TV icons from Hayu’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Whitney Rose and Heather Gay.

It’ll be all hands on deck, too when Hayu’s Below Deck Down Under’s Captain Jason Chambers appears alongside Prime Video’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Ambassador and cricket legend, Meg Lanning.

Alicia Gardiner and Nina Oyama from global Amazon Original hit Deadloch will be there, too with Lincoln Younes from Paramount+ Australian Original series Last King of The Cross and Leah Purcell from the award-winning Amazon Original drama The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.

Primeville Sweet Spot at SXSW Sydney will be open from October 15 – 20 2024, inviting entertainment lovers to step into the worlds of Prime Video’s most popular and eagerly anticipated shows and movies to help them discover their entertainment sweet spot. Fans can treat themselves to nostalgic, personalised pick-and-mix-lolly inspired desserts influenced by each set, while snapping and sharing pics to unlock prizes.

Inside Primeville, fans can:

Snap a photo at Hannah Howard’s desk from the new Amazon Original comedy series The Office and create their own moments in the iconic world of the franchise, with an Aussie twist. Hang with their friends for a coffee break in the Flinley Craddick kitchen, where they can indulge in a tasty tiramisu dessert.

Visit The Forge from Middle-earth and get ready to be wowed by the stunning, intricate costumes from Prime Video’s biggest hit, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It’s a fantastic opportunity to immerse themselves in the show, with a sweet treat to devour at the end.

Get ready for some fun as they follow the Minions through Primeville! The mission? To collect a delicious macaron inspired by their favourite treat—bananas! All in celebration of Despicable Me 4.

Take a moment to stop and smell the roses at Lily Bloom’s famous flower shop from the film It Ends With Us. While fans are there, they can also grab a delicious hot cocoa cookie.

Hayu super fans will be able to experience the Hayu glam zone, where all reality TV lovers can channel one of Hayu’s The Real Housewives and treat themselves to the perfect pout with a bespoke lip application by expert make up artists and immerse themselves into the Housewives world with iconic photo opps inspired by the world-renowned franchise.

Take a walk down memory lane as they step inside an iconic Sydney Nightclub inspired by the Paramount+ Australian Original series Last King of The Cross. An ode to the famed 90s clubs in Kings Cross, party-goers are encouraged to collect a non-alcoholic jelly shot before they hit the dance floor!

Escape the hustle and bustle, kick back and relax inside Primeville’s chill-out zone. Hang with pals, enjoy the tunes, and compete for sweet prizes from the ‘Spin to Win’ wheel.

Primeville is free for all ages, from Tuesday 15 October – Sunday 20 October. It is located at Fratelli Fresh Darling Harbour, with express entry for SXSW Sydney badge holders.