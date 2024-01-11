Amazon Prime Launches Standalone Live Sports Channel In Partnership With beIN SPORTS

Amazon Prime seems to have its eyes firmly set on the world of live sports. After making its foray into cricket last year, the online streamer has now announced a standalone sports channel in partnership with beIN SPORTS.

beIN SPORTS will be available to existing subscribers as a paid monthly add-on subscription at $14.99 AUD per month, with a seven-day free trial and anytime cancellation.

The add-on will give fans access to more than 3,500 live events per year, including a wide array of live and on-demand football content, including Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, the English Football League with events like the Carabao Cup, Scottish Premiership and Scottish Professional Football League, Africa Cup of Nations, and more. Fans can also watch the world’s best tennis events, encompassing the ATP and WTA Tours, and European Rugby Union.

“This new partnership with beIN SPORTS is an exciting step forward for Prime Video’s sports offering, and gives our customers more choice of the best live and on-demand sports, all in one place,” said Hushidar Kharas, head of Amazon prime video Australia and New Zealand. “We know our Australian customers are obessed with live sport, and the add-on of beIN SPORTS via Prime Video Channels will unlock thousands of marquee events for football, tennis, and rugby enthusiasts.”

“This partnership with Prime Video Channels marks a significant milestone for beIN SPORTS as we continue to enhance the sports viewing experience for fans in Australia. Through this exciting alliance, we are not only expanding our reach but also ensuring that the sports community have unparalleled access to our premium and exclusive sports coverage,” said Mike Kerr, managing director, beIN Asia Pacific.

“We remain deeply committed to serving the passionate fans in the region and look forward to working closely with Prime Video Channels to reach new audiences and elevate engagement by providing a top-notch sports entertainment experience.”