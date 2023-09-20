Am I OK?
In this guest post, Chloe Hooper (lead image) from BareFeat shines a light on agency mental health and says as much as the R U OK? initiative is important, so is asking yourself the question ‘AM I OK?’
Last week, the country spent the day asking, ‘R U OK?’ Personal stories were shared, money was donated, and awareness was raised about the importance of mental health. This is one of the most important days of the year as it encourages people to start an ongoing conversation that could change or save a life.
I’m sure we can all acknowledge that it’s difficult to know where to begin when approaching conversations around mental health. When I reflect on the growth we have had as an industry, my journey, as well as those I have had the privilege of training on how to have a mental health conversation, I can see that slowly, but surely, we are developing the confidence needed to ask others “R U OK?”.
This is crucial. However, there is another question we need to start asking, and that is,
‘AM I OK?’
Take a moment. When was the last time you asked yourself this question?
We all know the importance of ‘putting your safety mask on first’, and I’m sure many of us can hear RuPaul’s famous saying, “If you can’t love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love anyone else?!”. AM I OK? is aimed to teach us that checking in with yourself is just as important as checking in on others, so…are you proactively looking after your mental health and wellbeing? If you reflect on the advice you have given others, have you held up a mirror and taken that advice yourself? Are you speaking to yourself kindly and celebrating your wins, no matter how small?
In the past few years, businesses have invested in supporting their people and implemented many initiatives that help teammates look out for one another. Although psychological safety is a high priority, I have spoken to many industry leaders and their teams who are still struggling when it comes to identifying what may be affecting their mental health. On average, I have about five people per week open up about the challenges they are facing during business conversations where wellbeing is not on the agenda.
The latest Mentally Healthy survey showed 46 per cent of respondents displaying mild to severe symptoms of depression and anxiety. It’s only when people start experiencing burnout that they proactively seek help or begin to reflect on their mental health. I want to encourage everyone to self-reflect before it gets to that stage. I want to hear the stories of people who self-regulate, self-reflect, and create a balance in their lives before they reach this point. I am on a mission to create a shift within our industry.
In partnership with MOOD tea, we are on a mission to help people ask themselves – ‘AM I OK?’. Our goal is to equip everyone with the tools they need to support themselves to overcome their challenges. We’re doing this through 2 unique experiences.
- TEA BREAKS are designed to facilitate conversations and promote action around proactively looking after your mental health and wellbeing. Mental health and wellness should be something that everyone practices every day, in the same way, they go to the gym to look after their physical health. TEA BREAKS provide digestible content that drives action through insightful conversation. Our 8 Tea-Breaks focus on the eight most essential elements of driving positive mental health in the workplace.
- DAY BREAKS are for those looking to reset; this is for people who continuously look after others and know they need to start looking after themselves. This experience is dedicated to helping people take responsibility for proactively looking after their wellbeing.
Most importantly, these experiences are designed to keep the conversation going and focus on people practising self-leadership. I recently had a conversation with a business leader who said, ‘talking about mental health in the workplace has been damaging to productivity’. But how many of us have sat paralysed at our desks, unable to get something done because we feel overwhelmed? How many of us haven’t added value in a meeting because we didn’t feel confident to speak up? How many of us have been worn down through fear of having a difficult conversation? The sooner people can face their challenges head-on and get the support they need, the better it will be for them and for the business. But most importantly, the quicker they will recover.
If you are interested in taking your first step on the journey reach out to Chloe@barefeatbusiness or Kate@unltd.org.au
Please login with linkedin to commentAm I OK? Chloe Hooper
Latest News
B&T TV: How To Become A People-First Business With Publicis Groupe
Publicis' Pauly Grant & Jessica Farrell star in new instalment of B&T TV. Alas, no rendition of Tay Tay's Shake It Off.
VMLY&R Wins Worksafe, Partnering To Deter Work-Related Violence
VMLY&R has today announced a three-year partnership with WorkSafe, Victoria’s trusted workplace health and safety authority. Following a competitive pitch, VMLY&R was awarded the crucial task of reducing work-related violence in Victoria through an integrated campaign platform that will roll out over several years. Jake Barrow, group executive creative director at VMLY&R said: “We’re proud […]
WPP Launches ‘Screaming Creativity’ Podcast Series Hosted By Rob Reilly
News of yet another bloody podcast can be exasperating, however, this one admittedly does sound a good 'un.
Australian Fintech Zeller Launches ‘Rathdowne Village’ Community Campaign
Admittedly the word "fintech" in any headline can create a bit of a downer, but not here, dear readers.
QMS Breaks New Ground With Ausbreaking Partnership
Admittedly, B&T was unaware that breakdancing was still a thing. Even more surprised it's at next year's Olympics!
Hawke’s Brewing Co. Expands Brand Footprint With ACM
Hawke’s Brewing Co. expands brand footprint. Still getting pushback from Young Liberals & the No vote campaign.
Tuesday TV Ratings: Albo Cops An F-Bomb Live To Air, But PM’s Appearance Fails To Lift 10’s Cheap Seats
As much as we love Albo on the Cheap Seats, we'd prefer him play a Mr Big drug lord on NCIS: Sydney.
Why Going Off-Script Can Lead To Marketing Gold
This columnist says a lot of great creative comes from sheer spontaneity. As does a lot of shit creativity.
“Greatest Moment In TV History!” Karl Floored After Kid Delivers Very Un-PC Joke About Vegans
B&T warns this contains a ribald gag about vegans. We don't want anyone spitting their nut meat in the wrong direction.
Industry Rallies Around Former EssenceMediaCom CEO Pat Crowley & His Family With GoFundMe Page
There's rotten luck and then there's this very rotten luck. Improve things instantly with a GoFundMe donation.
TikTok “Represents The Next Creative Renaissance” As It Goes Big On Creators
B&T a lucky attendee at yesterday's TikTok #ForYou Summit. Disappointingly, didn't get followed home by a white van.
Inspirational Aussie Women Raise Their Voices Ahead of International Day Of The Girl
World Vision Australia has joined forces with an inspiring collective of Australian females to ignite a new campaign ahead of International Day of the Girl on October 11. The integrated campaign, called 1,000 Voices for 1,000 Girls is in response to an alarming surge in global child marriage and violence rates, and sees celebrities raising […]
Sydney Agency Engaging.io Appoints US Lead To Drive Growth
Following its US launch, Sydney independent Engaging.io has appointed Melissa Erickson to lead the growing North American business. Engaging is a multi award winning CRM integration agency, Elite HubSpot partner and number one partner for advanced Hubspot CRM implementation globally. The Sydney headquartered agency is also one of a handful of Hubspot partners worldwide to […]
Pitch Your Session For Cannes In Cairns!
Have you got what it takes to be up on stage at Cannes in Cairns next year? Well, you’re in luck. This is your chance to pitch us your session! Cannes in Cairns is the ultimate creative retreat for the media and advertising industry. We bring together the most innovative and daring minds in the […]
Last Year’s Festival-Goers Spill The Beans On Cannes In Cairns!
Sure, B&T could sit here and tell you Cannes in Cairns was great and that it’s the best place to croc out until we’re blue in the face. But where’s the fun — or indeed, trust — in that? Instead, we thought we’d let you hear from festival-goers themselves from last year. And we haven’t […]
Cannes In Cairns Is Back! Check Out This Year’s Hype Reel & Re-Live The Vibe!
In just two short years, Cannes in Cairns has gained a reputation as the pre-eminent industry event in Australia’s adland. And it’s back, bigger and better for 2024. If you’ve not attended thus far, we’re sure you’ve heard of someone who has and we’re more than happy to stand by their platitudes. This year’s event […]
Pinterest Is Proudly Presenting Cannes In Cairns 2024!!
Pinterest is incredibly proud to be back for the third time as B&T’s principal sponsor for Cannes in Cairns. We love being in sunny Cairns, connecting with the industry and having the opportunity to drive comprehension about what Pinterest stands for and the unique benefits of advertising with us. Reflecting on our highlights from 2023’s […]
Bobbi Mahlab AM Joins Women In Media Board Of Directors
Why does B&T feel there's been little chat about Jarome Luai’s shoulder injury at recent Women In Media Board meetings.
BOSS Announced As Presenting Partner For GQ’s Men Of The Year
GQ's Men Of The Year set for December with Russell Brand, Eddie Jones and Alan Joyce all crossed off the guest list.
“Compliance Takes Too Long & We’re Perpetually At Odds!” Financial Marketers Share Their Woes In New Study
Work in financial marketing? Then this is a must-read. A little bit of a confusing read, but a must-read nonetheless.
TBWA\Sydney’s Fabric Enlists Actor Dacre Montgomery To Front Latest Politix Campaign
Actors continuing to intrude on models' traditional patch. B&T expecting a nunchuck fight anytime soon.
Havas Media Loses Kia’s Media Account To Melbourne Indie Shop Advertising Associates
B&T has updated this story from yesterday's breaking news. And by "update" we mean "corrected errors".
Ryan Reynolds Absolutely Loses His Shit In Outrageous New Work For His Gin Brand
Hollywood megastar, entrepreneurial maestro, gorgeous wife & kids - learn to hate Ryan Reynolds a little bit more here.
Amplify Appoints Sabrina Khong As Associate Creative Director & Caitlin Todd As Business Lead
Amplify has made two new hires. Sabrina Khong fills the newly created associate creative director role and Caitlin Todd has become a business lead. Khong joins from Foxtel, where she held the role of art director working on creative conceptualisation and creative strategy for Foxtel brand campaigns. She was previously associate creative director at Section […]
Nunn Media Flies Off With Melbourne Airport’s Media Account
Thought airports were simply one of life's necessary evils? Well, judging by this, they're not without marketing too.
Get Your Entry Over The Line At The B&T Awards Live Judging Day!!!
It takes more than your Sunday best and some desperate pleading to sway B&T Award judges. Although every bit helps.
ZHIK Appoints Resolution Digital As Its Digital Agency
ZHIK may sound like a word you may scream on the bathroom scales post-winter, but discover the truth here.
B&T Awards The Work: Be Astonished By The B&T Award For Bravery Finalists 2023
To win a B&T Award For Bravery you need not save a cat from a burning building, merely produce work of this calibre.
IMAA Academy Launches New Regional101 Education Module
Show your love of the regionals with this latest initiative, rather than just getting tanked on a wine tasting weekend.
Avid Collective Launches Avid Platform 2.0 Unlocking Effective Native Content At Scale
Avid Collective, Australia’s home of native content, today announces the launch of the Avid Platform 2.0. The Avid Platform 2.0 makes it easier for brands to better reach and engage Australian audiences through native content campaigns with more than 140 publishers including Daily Mail Australia, passion point publishers such as We Are Explorers and Mouths […]
Are Media Celebrates The Passage Of The $10 Billion Housing Australia Future Fund
Are Media celebrates the passage of the Housing Australia Future Fund. Not to say we all shouldn't celebrate either.
Sorrell’s S4 On The Skids As Business Now Worth 10 Times Less Than Two Years Ago
If Sir Martin had simply retired after his abrupt departure from WPP in 2018 he'd be lying on a Majorca beach right now.
IAB Launches PDOOH & Digital Audio Buying Training Modules
Is your agency gripped with a silence akin to a cemetery at 3am when PDOOH & digital audio gets mentioned? Fix it here.
Nicole McInnes Tackles Australia’s Obesity Crisis As Digital Wellness’s New MD
Nicole McInnes off the carbs and on the Peloton in her latest role as Digital Wellness's MD.
Hearing Australia Releases Upbeat New Campaign Via The Station Agency
The upside to being a little hard of hearing is you get to miss a lot of moaning colleagues, partners or painful family.
Monday TV Ratings: The Block Sees Off All Comers, As HYBPA? Has A Big Night
Comedy beat gastronomy in last night's TV numbers. A fact some may find a little difficult to swallow.