Alt/Shift/ Retains The HELM Account

Creative communications agency alt/shift/ has been appointed to manage the public relations account for The HELM. As its retained agency of record, alt/shift/ will work closely with The HELM team to elevate brand visibility through strategic thought leadership and targeted PR initiatives, within Australia and internationally.

Founded by industry veterans Josh Moffat, Dan Fahey, and Paul Barret, The HELM is a full-service solution for Australia’s major events and broadcast industry. Their mission is to set new industry standards by integrating best practices with cutting-edge technology.

Whether on water or land, indoors or outdoors, and spanning TV productions, major events or stadiums, The HELM brings unparalleled passion, expertise, and skill to deliver 360-degree solutions that cover every aspect of event and broadcast production, operations, and technology.

“We are so looking forward to working with the team at The HELM to bring their true production expertise to the fore. Our industries truly complement each other, and we are excited about the partnership,” said Andie Crawford, managing director of alt/shift/Sydney.

“We’re thrilled to partner with alt/shift/ as we enter this exciting new chapter for THE HELM. alt/shift/ truly understands the passion and commitment behind our company, making them the ideal agency partner. We look forward to working closely with their team as we continue to grow and strengthen our presence in the Australian and international market,” said Josh Moffat, CEO for THE HELM.

The HELM joins an impressive roster of clients in alt/shift/Sydney’s portfolio, including Mondelez, Air New Zealand, Luxury Escapes and Tinder, along with the national portfolio of brands such as Officeworks, Camplify, AFLW, and Origin.