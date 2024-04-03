Allied Pinnacle Harvests Molasses As Creative Lead For Launch Of Wise Wheat Brand

Allied Pinnacle has appointed FMCG brand and design agency Molasses to help launch Wise Wheat in Australia. This new naturally grown wheat contains six times more fibre than standard wheat flour.

Molasses won the business following a multi-agency pitch and, working alongside the Allied Pinnacle team, is developing the brand strategy, positioning, and creative, from naming and identity to campaign execution.

Set to launch in the second quarter of this year, Wise Wheat is all-natural, farmed in Australia and high in amylose, meaning the resulting flour contains six times more fibre than standard wheat flour. Wise Wheat looks, tastes, and bakes like regular flour so there’s no compromise on taste or texture when baked into your favourite food products.

For more than 100 years, Allied Pinnacle has brought unique and innovative flour, ingredients, and bakery products to millions. The new high-fibre wheat is available exclusively through Allied Pinnacle in Australia.

“It is an absolute privilege to be working with the Allied Pinnacle team, helping launch this new and exclusive product to the Australian market. They have a clear vision to improve Australians’ health by providing an easy way to get extra functional benefits in their food and Wise Wheat delivers that,” said Dan Parritt, co-founder and brand director, Molasses.

“Wise Wheat has been positioned and named to highlight a wise choice for the consumer. The unique product proposition provides the best natural source of high-fibre wheat flour in the market, and we knew we had to make this clear – from name and visual identity through to the brand campaign. The logo has to do a lot of the heavy lifting as it is, at least initially, an ingredient brand. We’ve created something that’s both bold and natural which we’ll carry through to the campaign work. We are delighted that Molasses specialist capabilities in FMCG branding and design have been recognised by Allied Pinnacle to help launch the brand in Australia”.

“We continue to invest in bringing new products to market and Wise Wheat is one that answers increasing demands for natural, alternative and healthier eating options. Molasses demonstrated strong strategic and creative thinking around how to activate the brand and we look forward to working with the team on this exciting new launch,” said Allied Pinnacle CEO, David Pitt.