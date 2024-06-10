Allianz Celebrates Fans Across The Nation With New Olympic & Paralympic Games Campaign

To mark the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, Allianz has launched a new brand campaign developed by Howatson+Company.

Allianz has been the Worldwide Insurance Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Movements since 2021, and in Australia a proud partner of Paralympics Australia since 2011 and the Australian Olympic Committee since in 2019.

The Allianz ‘Ahhh’ is one of Australia’s most iconic and memorable brand codes and ‘Ahhh’ also happens to be the sound Aussies make when they’re excitedly cheering on their favourite athletes. The creative will use this simple but powerful truth to create a uniting cheer, celebrating those shared moments of everyday Australians cheering on their nation, and in turn make Allianz the brand Australians remember the most during the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

The campaign has two key messaging phases spanning across owned, earned and paid channels. Prior to the games, which will anchor Allianz in the community by building excitement and awareness of “Go Australiaahhh”. During the games, it will connect Allianz to the games by celebrating all the moments, big and small.

The activity kicked off with a Teaser Campaign followed by a six-week burst that capitalises on key sporting and cultural media environments through TV, Outdoor and Audio, and reaches into our key partner locations through outdoor and in-lift activity. The campaign will then be brought to life through live activations, a significant earned media execution, managed by Eleven PR, as well as social led activity.

“‘Aahhh’ is the sound we made when Cathy Freeman sprinted into history, it’s the sound that we made watching the Courtney Vine score ‘that goal’, and it’s how we will celebrate every time an Aussie achieves the remarkable in Paris,” said Allianz’s chief general manager consumer, Shez Ford.

“Sport is a huge part of Australian communities and lives. And our Olympic and Paralympic partnership provides us with the opportunity to bring to life the everyday Australians we serve that will be cheering our athletes on in their living rooms, in pubs, and anywhere they can find a TV or Phone”.

“This campaign captures the joy of celebrating our country’s best. The Olympic and Paralympic Games unite our nation – bringing communities together all over Australia,” said Howatson+Company’s group managing director, Renee Hyde.

Earlier this year, Allianz announced their new ambassador swimming sensation, Mollie O’Callaghan.

Mollie joins Allianz Australia’s cohort of ambassadors, which also includes Cate Campbell, Madison de Rozario, Nic Beveridge, Owen Wright, and the Australian Steelers.