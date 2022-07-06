Alliance Outdoor Media Group Expands To New Zealand With LUMO Digital Outdoor

Alliance Outdoor Media Group Expands To New Zealand With LUMO Digital Outdoor
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Australia’s fastest growing independent OOH media provider, Alliance Outdoor Media Group, are crossing the Tasman, expanding their reach, and welcoming their first international member, LUMO Digital Outdoor, in a move set to expand into New Zealand.

LUMO Digital Outdoor is New Zealand’s most innovative digital out-of-home provider. They have a consistent track record of delivering out-of-the-box creative ideas, transformative technology, and focus on accountability and transparency.

National sales director for Alliance Outdoor, Daniel McConochie, noted the significance of LUMO’s addition to the group, allowing Australian based advertisers access to New Zealand’s OOH landscape.

“We are thrilled to have LUMO join Alliance Outdoor Media Group; this will allow clients extended quality reach and local expertise across the New Zealand market,” said McConochie.

“LUMO Digital Outdoor have been instrumental in leading change and genuine innovation in the digital outdoor channel in New Zealand and we’re excited by them joining our ever strengthening out-of-home business.”

LUMO New Zealand and Australia Account Director Liv Collins said the fit between the independent brands positioned them for success.

“Our focus is on delivering campaigns that provide the best results for our clients, and we’re looking forward to seeing how this new alliance of independent providers across Australasia can help us in achieving those results,” Collins said.

“Working alongside Alliance Outdoor will create unique opportunities for LUMO to reach Australian audiences, expand our client reach, and gain some expert local knowledge on the Australian OOH market.”

“We’re looking forward to having a new touch point in the Australian market and being able to leverage this partnership,” she said.

Alliance Outdoor Media Group now consists of 5 independent media providers, ensuring extensive audience reach across eastern Australia and New Zealand. Alliance Outdoor’s partnership with LUMO brings greater value to clients, with a new point of contact for Australian advertisers wishing to expand into the New Zealand market. Alliance Outdoor will be able to leverage this partnership with expert planners in the OOH domain and receive greater business opportunities and industry assets. LUMO will be provided with strategic joint briefs and the opportunity to work on large agency contracts to grow their network in the APAC region.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Alliance Outdoor Media Group LUMO Digital Outdoor

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]