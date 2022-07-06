Alliance Outdoor Media Group Expands To New Zealand With LUMO Digital Outdoor

Australia’s fastest growing independent OOH media provider, Alliance Outdoor Media Group, are crossing the Tasman, expanding their reach, and welcoming their first international member, LUMO Digital Outdoor, in a move set to expand into New Zealand.

LUMO Digital Outdoor is New Zealand’s most innovative digital out-of-home provider. They have a consistent track record of delivering out-of-the-box creative ideas, transformative technology, and focus on accountability and transparency.

National sales director for Alliance Outdoor, Daniel McConochie, noted the significance of LUMO’s addition to the group, allowing Australian based advertisers access to New Zealand’s OOH landscape.

“We are thrilled to have LUMO join Alliance Outdoor Media Group; this will allow clients extended quality reach and local expertise across the New Zealand market,” said McConochie.

“LUMO Digital Outdoor have been instrumental in leading change and genuine innovation in the digital outdoor channel in New Zealand and we’re excited by them joining our ever strengthening out-of-home business.”

LUMO New Zealand and Australia Account Director Liv Collins said the fit between the independent brands positioned them for success.

“Our focus is on delivering campaigns that provide the best results for our clients, and we’re looking forward to seeing how this new alliance of independent providers across Australasia can help us in achieving those results,” Collins said.

“Working alongside Alliance Outdoor will create unique opportunities for LUMO to reach Australian audiences, expand our client reach, and gain some expert local knowledge on the Australian OOH market.”

“We’re looking forward to having a new touch point in the Australian market and being able to leverage this partnership,” she said.

Alliance Outdoor Media Group now consists of 5 independent media providers, ensuring extensive audience reach across eastern Australia and New Zealand. Alliance Outdoor’s partnership with LUMO brings greater value to clients, with a new point of contact for Australian advertisers wishing to expand into the New Zealand market. Alliance Outdoor will be able to leverage this partnership with expert planners in the OOH domain and receive greater business opportunities and industry assets. LUMO will be provided with strategic joint briefs and the opportunity to work on large agency contracts to grow their network in the APAC region.