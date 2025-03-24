Allhomes Celebrates 25 Years With New “We Know Canberra” Campaign

Allhomes has launched its new Autumn campaign, ‘We Know Canberra’, celebrating its 25 years of local experience. The campaign focuses on the emotional journey of finding the perfect home, going beyond listings to showcase Allhomes’ deep knowledge of Canberra, Queanbeyan, and the ACT.

The campaign includes Out-Of-Home (OOH) ads, digital spots and a documentary-style television commercial (TVC), highlighting the distinct charm of Canberra’s neighbourhoods and its quirky local stories. It also features moments that bring Canberrans together, like heading to a Brumbies games at GIO and the viral Hephner the Alpaca, who sneezed on King Charles during his recent visit.

The campaign shows how Allhomes helps Canberrans navigate the property market and highlights key Allhomes app features, like property alerts and school zone searches, to make finding a new home easier.

Kaaren Lewis, general manager Allhomes said: “Buying or selling a home is more than just numbers and listings—it’s about finding the perfect place to build your life. This campaign celebrates what makes Canberra and its people unique, showing why a local touch is so important when finding the right property.”

“The TV commercial captures the essence of everyday life in Canberra. It’s all about keeping it real and guiding viewers through the familiar joys of living in the capital, while tapping into the nostalgic moment that only Canberrans will appreciate.”

Every year, hundreds of thousands of Canberrans turn to Allhomes to guide them through every step of the property journey, offering unparalleled knowledge, market insights, and community expertise.

Credits:

Domain & Allhomes

Creative Director: Catherine Tubb

Graphic Designer: Jj Semic

Senior Manager, Marketing: Bree Baguley

Marketing Executive: Adrian Doery

Production Company: Screencraft

ACS– Director of Photography: Michael Fardell

Senior Producer: Ryan Banks

Production Supervisor: Melissa Oxlade

Cinematographer: Toby Finlayson

Head of Post Production: Matt Davis