All The Photos From The NGEN Halloween Events!

Answering the theme of Op Shop Met Gala with costumes featuring newspaper pages, sequins, feathers and tule, the NGEN community celebrated a year of learning in style at the annual NGEN Halloween events in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

The highly anticipated NGEN Halloween events cap off the 15th year of learning for NGEN – the Media Federation of Australia’s training program for media professionals with less than five years experience in the industry – with priority access given to those who attended three or more of NGEN workshops throughout the year.

Check out all the photos from the event below!

With the help of NGEN national sponsor News Corp Australia, the spooky celebrations kicked off in Brisbane on Friday 20 October and culminated in simultaneous events in Melbourne and Sydney last night, attracting close to 700 NGENers across the three cities.

Entertainment was provided by DJ Finnegan in Brisbane and DJ Joey Lightbulb in Melbourne, while Sydney partygoers were treated to a performance by drag personality Renee Saunts (otherwise known as News Corp Sales Manager Enrico Resuta).

Best-dressed crowns were also awarded:

Brisbane: Olivia Styles and Louis Parish – Wavemaker

Melbourne: Ella Marcon – oOh!Media and Team SBS Sydney

John Ryan, JCDecaux and Rianna Danis, News Corp Australia

“After a jam-packed 10 months of learning – with workshops covering public speaking, sales excellence, pitching best practice, imposter syndrome, critical thinking, negotiation skills and much more – it’s always a great reward for the NGEN community to come together and celebrate the great leaps they’ve made throughout the year. The level of enthusiasm was high at all three events and the outfits certainly did not disappoint! For anyone who missed out on attending, a quick reminder to get in early in 2024 to register and attend at least three sessions to secure your priority access to tickets,” Melanie Aslanidis, MFA’s head of NGEN, said.

“As a long-standing supporter of NGEN, News Corp Australia was thrilled to be part of this year’s NGEN Halloween events, helping to bring together our emerging generation of leaders for some well-deserved revelry and networking. We’re excited to watch as they continue to grow and thrive in their careers” Lou Barrett, managing director national sales at News Corp Australia, said.