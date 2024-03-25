All The Photos From IMAA’s Perth Networking Event

In Perth late last week, 50 WA independent media agencies and local media vendors attended the IMAA’s annual independent networking event, which was hosted at the Reveley Bar in Perth.

The event was created to bring together independent media agencies owners and their staff with the IMAA and our media partners to discuss ways the IMAA can support member agencies in the state to continue to grow.

In addition, media partners also flew over from Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane to show their support and meet with the local indie community.

Agencies in attendance included:

The Marketing Room

Bonfire

Mentor Marketing

Glide Agency

Unify

Workhouse Advertising

Trilogy

Bang

Longreach Media

Dilate

Optimise