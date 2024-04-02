ALDI Set To Release Streetwear Collection – And It Isn’t An April Fool’s Joke

ALDI is set to release a streetwear collection, and we’re not making this up, including slides, sneakers, jumpers and more hitting the middle aisles.

Describing the collection as “straight fire” ALDI announced the new ALDImania collection would be hitting stores on 13 April.

Shoppers will be able to share their savings loud and proud, donning ALDI’s signature colours with savings from head to toe. Whether it’s for cosying up at home or repping your new drip on the grocery run, this new collection has all the loungewear and streetwear essentials. ALDI Australia’s new limited-edition ALDImania collection features 23 items all under $20 – including stylish slides ($7.99), bucket hats and beanies ($7.99), fleece hoodies ($14.99), and even crisp white sneakers ($19.99).

ALDI Australia’s buying director for ALDImania, Belinda Grice, said: “We have been offering our shoppers high-quality, affordable loungewear for years, but this is the first time we’ve brought our own brand of leisurewear to the middle aisles.”

“Designed to celebrate and champion our shoppers, this new range is made specifically with ALDI budgets in mind, without compromising on quality or comfort.”

This unique collection that contains sustainably sourced or recycled materials, has been crafted to create a mix-and-match aesthetic, so customers can inject their own sense of styling around the range!”

“We love the excitement and enthusiasm our shoppers have and look forward to seeing them share this passion on the outside with our first ALDImania collection.”

Here’s the full range:

Sweatshirt (grey), hoodie (navy), trackpants (grey or navy), $14.99

T-shirt (grey or white), $8.99

Slides (grey stripe or navy), $7.99

Sneakers, $19.99

Socks (4 styles), $4.99

Bucket Hat, $7.99

Cap Hat, $7.99

Beanie (2 styles), $7.99

Compact Umbrella (3 designs), $6.99

Double Walled Insulated Mug (3 designs), $9.99

To celebrate the release of these [market] fresh looks, ALDI Australia will be giving away 5 sets to its stylish shoppers via ALDI Australia Facebook Group. The competition opens on April 3.