Aldi Reveals New Special Buys Campaign Via BMF

Created by long-term creative agency partner BMF, ‘Special you can Buy’ highlights Special Buys’ surprisingly good quality at unbeatable prices, showing Aussies it’s an experience worth seeking out in store.

The campaign features a hero brand spot with an ongoing retail layer showcasing top-notch Special Buys products including state-of-the-art washing machines, luxurious bed linen, and barista quality coffee machines, all at the lowest prices.

Dantie van der Merwe, creative director at BMF, said: “Not everyone gets to experience a grandiose life-changing event every week, but we wanted to show that with ALDI, Special is a thing you can buy. We sought to tell Aussie shoppers that they’re not just buying a product, they’re buying an idea, the start of an experience, and all the potential that comes with that.”

Mark Richardson, marketing director at ALDI Australia, said: “Our buyers work incredibly hard to ensure our Special Buys deliver great quality at unbeatable prices. The marketing challenge was to bring that proposition to life succinctly.

“The new ‘Special you can Buy’ platform will work across all touch points to reinforce what our middle aisle has to offer and encourage customers to get back into a store to experience it for themselves.”

The campaign launches across TV, radio, OOH, social, digital, website, POS and catalogue and will be carried over into 2023.

Credits

Creative Agency: BMF

Chief Creative Officer: Alex Derwin

Creative Directors: David Fraser and Dantie Van Der Merwe

Art Director: Emily Field and Kiah Nicholas

Copywriter: Emily Field and Kiah Nicholas

Head of Art & Design: Lincoln Grice

Designer: Matthew Hughes

Chief Strategy Officer: Christina Aventi

Head of Planning: Anna Bollinger

Chief Executive Officer: Stephen McArdle

Group Account Director: Alice Tschuchnigg

Senior Account Director: Hayley Basham

Account Director: Georgia Moulis

Account Manager: Francesca Di Stefano

Head of TV: Jenny Lee-Archer

Agency Producer: Esta Lau

Director: Christopher Riggert

Production Company: Finch

Director: Christopher Riggert

Producer: Nick Simkins

Editing: The Editors

Editor: Stewart Reeves

Post Production: Alt VFX

Sound Production: Rumble

Music: Ballad

DOP: Tim Tregoning

Art Buyer: Julie Sorrell

Production Director: Julie Sorrell

Integrated Producer: Lauren Swaab

Digital Producer: Lauren Swaab

Front-end Developer: Amanda Perkins & Romina Carrera

Finished Artist: Adrian Jobse

Creative Services Director: Chris Burchett

Client: ALDI Australia