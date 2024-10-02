ALDI Partners With Ignite Travel Group To Launch ALDI Holidays, New Global Travel Offering

ALDI has partnered with Ignite Travel Group to expand its supermarket offerings to become a destination to book your next holiday with the launch of the ALDI Holidays online portal.

From Wednesday 2 October, Australian shoppers can plan their next vacation with a suite of exclusive ALDI escapes, cruises, and tour deals. Bringing value to the travel category, these holiday deals still have all the frills attached with options including room upgrades, tours, customisable experiences, and flights at various global travel destinations.

ALDI’s first drop of packages includes escapes from Surfers Paradise to The Whitsundays, Fiji, Thailand, and Hawaii. As well as cruises around the Pacific Islands and Japan and a range of 10-day tour options and adventures to South Africa, Europe, or China.

“We are excited to be taking off in a new direction to make planning and booking a holiday a more enjoyable experience for Australians and in our signature, Good Different way with ALDI Holidays. This service, in partnership with Ignite Travel, will unlock incredible value and help all types of travelers create truly unforgettable experiences,” said Rodney Balech, group director, ALDI Australia.

“With ALDI Holidays we’re bringing our Special Buys to the skies, offering savvy travelers premium holiday options. From budget-friendly bliss to extravagant escapes, there are different levels of luxury for every keen explorer,” added Balech.

Similar to ALDI’s bi-weekly Special Buys, there will be a limited number of exclusive holiday deals, which will be available until sold out.

“We are excited to partner with ALDI to bring a range of leisure and luxury travel options to more Australians launching at a great time when travel continues to boom. Domestic and close to home holidays are still desirable and we’re now seeing record numbers for international cruise holidays and small group touring,” said Ryan Thomas, CEO, Ignite Travel Group.

“ALDI Holiday customers can expect incredible savings with these exclusively curated holiday packages including flights, local experiences and more, covering some of the most popular destinations around the world, that can conveniently be booked online or via the dedicated ALDI Holidays Sales Centre,” added Thomas.

“Whilst the collaboration also aligns to our goal to support and grow our supplier channels to deliver an unparalleled distribution network for our partners where everyone wins. We’re excited about the future of our partnership with ALDI,” he added.

ALDI Holidays is available from 2 October.