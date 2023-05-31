Alchemy One Wins Aussie Pet Food Brand Lyka’s Media

Australian pet food brand, Lyka has appointed independent media agency, Alchemy One, to handle its media account in what is a strong alignment for both brands and their intrinsic values.

Under the new remit, Alchemy One will manage top and mid-funnel media activity for Lyka, to help grow the company’s market share. Both Lyka and Alchemy One share sustainability values and purpose, which were a key reason for the agency’s appointment.

The partnership is a first for Lyka, which previously managed all media activity in-house, but opted to work with Alchemy One as the pet wellness company pursues further growth opportunities in a bid to shake-up an outdated industry.

Lyka, an Aussie start-up, launched in 2018, with a mission to offer fresh, nutrient-dense, tailored nutrition plans for pups of all life stages. Vet-formulated and prepared in their human-grade kitchens, Lyka delivers Australia’s freshest dog food direct to the doors of pupper parents, with the company having now served nearly 20 million bowls. Passionate about using locally and ethically sourced food, Lyka meals are designed to improve dogs’ nutrition, dental health, digestion and overall wellbeing, from the inside out.

Alchemy One group strategy director, Paul Scarf, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with the Lyka team. We have a genuine love for the Lyka offering – it’s not just a dog food brand, it’s a true game-changer. As an agency, we were attracted to Lyka’s principles of wellbeing and science for our furry companions – it’s an ethos that firmly reflects our own passion for both our pooches and our values.

“A whopping 85 per cent of our staff are proud pup parents, and we treat our furry friends like family; with Chef, an Italian greyhound – our big boss – accompanying us to the office every day. There’s definitely synergy with the Lyka brand story and our company values, and we’re excited to bring ‘Monumental Impact’ to Lyka as it seeks to change doggos’ lives for the better.”

Lyka marketing director, Ben Lemon, said: “We’re excited to be partnering with Alchemy One. Their past success and value alignment gives us confidence that they can help to give Lyka the edge in market and continue our strong growth trajectory. With so many staff members already a part of the Lyka pack, this is a team that gets what we do and are passionate about spreading awareness on the benefits of fresh, wholefood feeding, and we couldn’t ask for more than that in our agency partner.”

The Lyka account win comes on the back of Alchemy One’s considerable growth over the past 12 months, including the retention of the Square Australia account and Vialto Partners.

The Lyka appointment is effective immediately