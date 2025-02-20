Albo Launches News Corp’s Future Series In Adelaide

News Corp Australia launched its 2025 national advocacy program, the Future series, with a special event hosted in Adelaide today featuring Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The Future series unites Australia’s most influential leaders, decision-makers and innovators to explore opportunities, address challenges and foster growth across the nation’s states and territories.

State and communities commercial director, John Lehmann, said: “With the federal election on the horizon, there’s no better time to discuss the future of our states, regions and cities.

“The Future series, led by our masthead Editors, has one central purpose: to drive positive change for our readers and their communities.”

The Future SA event, organised by the state’s leading news brand The Advertiser, will feature both Prime Minister Albanese and South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas, who will share their visions for the state. This will be followed by Future VIC next week in Melbourne, hosted by the Herald Sun, where the Prime Minister will deliver the keynote address.

The series will continue in key locations throughout the year, including Geelong in March, Western Sydney in April, Townsville in June, the Northern Territory and Gold Coast in July, Brisbane in October, and Sydney in November.

Comprehensive editorial coverage of the Future series will feature across a wide range of mastheads including The Advertiser, Herald Sun, Geelong Advertiser, The Daily Telegraph, The Courier-Mail, Townsville Bulletin, Gold Coast Bulletin and NT News. Coverage and highlights will also feature on Sky News and SkyNews.com.au.

Corporate Australia is also supporting the Future series, with major sponsors backing the events. Future SA is supported by SkyCity, Mitsubishi, Santos, RAA, Walker Corp, Adelaide Airport, BHP and Beach Energy while Future VIC is sponsored by Swinburne University, Crown, Transurban, Villawood Property, Western Melbourne Group, VCCI, Avalon Airport and CSL.