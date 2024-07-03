Albanese Throws $32.9m Lifeline To Network Ten Viewers In WA

In an eleventh-hour call, the Albanese government has thrown a lifeline to Network 10 that will keep the station on the air for 500,000 people in Western Australia.

Under the Western Digital Television agreement, Seven and WIN air Network Ten programs like MasterChef, I’m a Celeb and Gogglebox across much of the state’s regional areas. With just days left in the current deal term and aerial access to these programs at risk, the Albanese government has approved an increase to its funding for its satellite contract, which will allow it to continue broadcasting.

The government’s communication department quietly approved the funding increase, which amounts to around $32.9 million over the span of a seven-year contract. The deal extension is a $500,000 increase on the previous deal.

“The government has introduced legislation to expand access to [the satellite service],” said a spokesperson for Communications Minister Michelle Rowland. “The government is aware of the need for broader media reform and has a program of work underway to address structural challenges facing the sector.”

Regional media has taken a serious hit recently due to the cost-of-living crisis, leaving advertisers with less cash to spend. In May, Seven and WIN announced they would shut down a loss-making broadcast signal airing in Mildura, in north-western Victoria. Mildura Digital Television previously broadcast the Network Ten signal to an audience of about 70,000 people but said it could no longer justify the expense.

“Regional broadcasters want to be able to continue to provide a voice to regional Australia through local news, local advertising opportunities and supporting local community groups and charities,” said WIN chief executive Andrew Lancaster. “But faced with reduced revenues and increased infrastructure and content costs as well as escalating competition from unregulated streaming companies, there is no doubt that some regional services will, like Ten Mildura, cease to exist”.

Last week, the government introduced new measures allowing viewers in Mildura to access Ten Broadcasting if they installed a $800 satellite. The move was heavily criticised. “This is simply not realistic for many Australians, just to access the television services that are available to everyone else for free,” said Free TV chief executive Bridget Fair. “Without urgent substantive action by government, more licence areas are likely to follow”.

“If the government is serious about ensuring that regional Australians continue to receive the same free-to-air content as their metro friends, they will remove the Commercial Broadcasting Tax and relax outdated regulations like content and media ownership rules in Regional Australia,” Lancaster said.