AKQA & MediaWorks Launch rova.nz As On-Demand Entertainment Hub

MediaWorks has launched rova.nz with AKQA.

rova.nz is a new digital platform that unifies all live music and entertainment from its 10 loved radio brands into one location along with all custom playlists, exclusive podcasts, news, videos and competitions. The on-demand platform promises kiwis a world of homegrown entertainment that can be curated and personalised to individual tastes.

MediaWorks content director Leon Wratt said “this is an entertainment platform made for Kiwis by Kiwis. We wanted to cut through the sameness of global offerings with a uniquely New Zealand experience.

“Our radio stations already reach more than 2.44 million people weekly across Aotearoa and more than 1.1 million engage monthly with our digital content. People are on the move and using different devices across the day. rova.nz will make it easier to stay connected wherever they are in the world, and to discover something new from a multitude of audio and video content.

“rova.nz will be like that best mate who’s the first to hear about a new band, recommend a brilliant podcast or send viral videos — before they’re viral. We’ll have the music people love plus some good chat, we’ll keep our audiences informed, make them laugh, and it can all be tailored to provide each user a unique listening experience.”

rova.nz has launched with 130 music playlists curated to match any mood, 950+ chart-topping podcasts, 14 New Zealand radio stations and 120 radio shows to listen to live, over 1120 videos to watch (and counting), 8895 articles to pore over, more than 160 competitions and events to get amongst.

The new digital platform was designed by AKQA’s local team.

AKQA managing director Dave Bentley explained “as media consumption evolves and listeners seek more flexibility, rova.nz was designed to break down the traditional siloes of radio and offer a unified, personalised entertainment experience tailored to Kiwis. It shifts users from passive listening to active participation, delivering a tailored experience that adapts to individual preferences, behaviours, and locations—all the while being accessible anytime, anywhere, and on any device.

This means as a rova fan, you can hand pick your favourite radio shows, podcasts, videos and articles and the rova.nz platform will learn from this and recommend content from across the whole MediaWorks ecosystem to suit your tastes.”

By encouraging deeper engagement and more reasons to visit, rova.nz not only enhances the entertainment experience but evolves into a powerful, hyper-targeted data led advertising platform.

Here’s what’s possible across rova: