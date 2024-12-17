AKQA Australia Appoints Former BMF & Google Creative Tara McKenty As Executive Creative Director

Tara McKenty has joined AKQA Australia as executive creative director as it continues its integration with whiteGREY.

McKenty brings over 16 years of creative industry experience across the APAC region, including a decade leading Google’s creative team across APAC. Her work has been celebrated globally, earning awards at all major festivals, including a coveted Gold for Creative Innovation at Cannes Lions.

Prior to her new role, she spent just under two years as BMF’s chief innovation officer and co-ECD.

A thought leader in the local and international creative community, McKenty has served on high-profile juries such as the Cannes Lions Innovation Jury. She is also the founder of D&AD RARE, a global initiative supporting underrepresented groups thriving within the creative industries.

In her role, McKenty will collaborate closely with AKQA Australia’s senior leadership team, including Tim Devine, executive creative director, Iona Macgregor, chief strategy officer, and Justine Leong, general manager Sydney, to continue driving excellence and growth within the region.

“Tara is an exceptional talent whose creative excellence and leadership have left an indelible mark on the industry. Her commitment to innovation and inclusion aligns perfectly with AKQA’s mission to create a better future. We’re delighted to have Tara join us and are excited about the impact she will bring to our clients and team,” said Justine Leong, general manager of AKQA Sydney.

“AKQA is renowned for creating work that blends creativity, technology, and humanity in meaningful ways. I’m looking forward to working with a strong team of leaders and partnering with our clients to build innovative and impactful experiences that truly make a difference,” said McKenty.