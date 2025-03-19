AiMCO To Host Live Webinar On Intellectual Property Protection For Influencer Marketing Campaigns

The Australian Influencer Marketing Council (AiMCO) announced the latest webinar in its 2025 education series, focused on protecting the intellectual property (IP) of creators and influencers and ensuring effective rights for brands engaging them for influencer marketing campaigns.

The ‘Protecting Intellectual Property in connection with Influencer Marketing Campaigns webinar, will be held online on Tuesday, March 25, and will explore the various legal and practical considerations in connection with IP in influencer campaigns, as well as relevant insurance considerations.

The webinar will include presentations from Social Law Co. founder and AiMCO guiding council chair, Tegan Boorman, and Maple Insurance & Risk founder and managing director, Adam Sulway. The pair will discuss how to navigate the complexities of IP in the creator space, including practices for protecting creator rights, how to secure effective content usage rights to reflect campaign objectives, and tips for minimising risk and avoiding disputes.

Boorman is a senior lawyer with 17 years’ experience in corporate and commercial law. She founded Social Law Co. in 2019 – a law firm dedicated to creating commercial legal agreements for influencer marketing campaigns and collaborations. She regularly assists brands, influencer marketing agencies, talent managers and creators with negotiating the terms of influencer agreements for influencer marketing campaigns and provides advice on protecting their rights.

Sulway is the founder of Maple Insurance & Risk. He has more than 25 years’ experience in developing and delivering corporate insurance and risk management solutions for a range of industries and professions. Last year, Maple Insurance & Risk partnered with AiMCO to provide group insurance and risk protection for AiMCO members.

“Influencers have become powerhouses of content creation, generating collaborations, personal brands and content that reach millions of people. The industry is coming under greater scrutiny for

legal compliance, such as in the areas of gifting and commercial partnership disclosure,” said AiMCO managing director, Patrick Whitnall.

“However, as the industry continues to grow at pace, so does the need for influencers to protect their IP and ensure their work isn’t exploited without their permission. It’s often an area that isn’t top-of-mind for many brands, agencies and creators, but it’s critical, particularly as this content becomes more valuable.

“This webinar is designed to take the complexities out of understanding the legal and practical considerations of IP, providing participants with clear and concise information around key areas like copyright, trademark, licensing and more.”

“Terms within Influencer Agreements setting out IP rights are some of the most important terms of the agreement, and a sound knowledge of the law and how commercial agreements can vary these rights is an important skill for any industry participant to possess. We will be taking a deep dive into the IP considerations relevant to most influencer marketing campaigns to bring awareness of some of the key issues to webinar attendees,” said Boorman.

“Whether you’re creating content, or developing the next influencer marketing campaign, IP is an important asset, arguably more valuable than the audience it reaches. Risk management is embedded within Influencer Agreements as they fundamentally set the roles and responsibilities of the contracting parties. When things go wrong, it is this agreement that will be tested. I’m looking forward to the webinar, and having the opportunity to discuss how insurance products can support both influencers and agencies when the rights to your IP have been infringed, or when someone is claiming you have infringed someone’s IP,” Sulway said.

The webinar is part of AiMCO’s commitment to providing education opportunities for the creator community. Earlier this month, the organisation held a live panel discussion on AI in influencer marketing at Fabulate’s Sydney offices.

The webinar will be held on Tuesday, March 25 from 11am. The webinar is free for members and non-members are also invited to attend.