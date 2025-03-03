AiMCO Partners With Gen Z Mental Health Charity ALLKND To Tackle Creator Community Burnout

The Australian Influencer Marketing Council (AiMCO) has announced a partnership with Gen Z mental health charity, ALLKND, providing mental health training for its creator community.

The partnership is set to run throughout 2025 and will see ALLKND provide its ‘Good Mate’ peer-to-peer mental health training sessions for AiMCO creators in Sydney and Melbourne. The digital training module will also be offered across Australia, along with post-training follow-up.

Milly Rose Bannister founded the charity in 2020 to provide digital mental health education to young Australians. The organisation’s mission is to teach young Aussies how to safely and effectively provide mental health support to others via its digital training course, Good Mate Training – a free, digital 60-minute peer-to-peer mental health first aid course.

According to Awin’s 2022 ‘Creator Burnout’ study, almost 80 per cent of influencers will suffer burn-out at some stage in their career.

“The mental health of our creators, talent managers and SME members has been a top priority for AiMCO in the last 12 months. We want to ensure our members have the tools to look after their own mental health and the mental health of their peers while also feeling empowered to use their platform to help combat mental health stigma and misconception in the community,” AiMCO managing director, Patrick Whitnall said.

“This new partnership with ALLKND is an opportunity for our members to access critical training in mental health first aid and education, providing guidance on making content in the mental health space, and also tools to manage burnout. ALLKND is redefining mental health education in Australia – I am certain its Good Mate training courses will be invaluable for our community,” Whitnall added.

“This partnership is an acknowledgement of the importance of mental health care in the social media space, both for users and content creators. ALLKND’s mission has been to equip Gen Z with the skills to support each other’s mental health, particularly in an increasingly digital-first world,” ALLKND CEO, Milly Rose Bannister said.

“Partnering with AiMCO is recognition that our creator community also needs to have the tools to look after their mental health. Many influencers struggle to find the balance between sharing personal details of their day-to-day life and being able to switch off and recharge when necessary. Our Good Mate Training aims to give them strategies to navigate their own mental health and be able to help and support their fellow creators,” Bannister added.