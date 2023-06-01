AI, VR & Terrible Client Pitches All Cop A Roasting In Relatable Work For “Bullshit-Free” Software Firm

Often sit through another pointless meeting and honestly think no one knows what the hell they’re on about? And, with the advent of things like AI and VR, the problem’s only getting worse?

Well, that’s the very theme for a witty new spot for US artificial intelligence firm Globant that likes to position itself in the tricky tech space as the no bullshit, hype-free alternative.

The work of incumbent creative agency GUT Buenos Aires, the ad sees your typical client pitch go horribly awry as the consultancy desperately tries to win over a very angry client with things they so clearly don’t understand.

It’s wonderful fun and does a good job of defusing the fear around things like AI.

Watch it below and maybe even spot yourself or your colleagues in there somewhere: