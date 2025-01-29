AI Perceived As ‘Business Critical’ In 2025: iMedia Summits & Honeycomb Strategy Industry Trends & Attitudes Report Reveals

AI is perceived as “business critical” for organisations across Australia and New Zealand in 2025, a new report from iMedia Summits, in collaboration with leading market research and behavioural science agency Honeycomb Strategy, has revealed.

The 2024 Industry Trends and Attitudes report, released today, provides a comprehensive analysis of the challenges, priorities and opportunities set to shape the retail, ecommerce and marketing industries across ANZ in the coming years.

The report is based on insights from leading C-suite executives, department heads and senior decision-makers across the sectors, and explores strategic priorities and planning approaches for 2025, particularly in adopting new technologies and integrating innovation.

Key themes and insights

The report revealed both Australian and New Zealand businesses see AI as “business critical” and imperative for operational efficiencies in the coming years, with one in two organisations set to focus on using AI for automation in 2025.

Advanced analytics and the integration of generative AI will be a key focus for organisations in 2025, the report said, while eight in 10 businesses will also double down on creating a better customer and user experience this year.

According to the report, businesses across ANZ were overwhelmingly keen to use generative AI “to deliver enhanced personalisation in CX and communications, positioning organisations for competitive advantage.”

The data shows Australian businesses are largely future-focused, prioritising strategic leadership, data-driven decision-making and equipping their teams for change. The most important was instilling future planning and strategic vision in teams, followed by data-driven decision making, cross functional collaboration and integration, customer centric team alignment, agility and adaptability, and AI-enabled team support.

Despite widespread concern about the long-term impacts of AI, nine in 10 of those surveyed said they felt AI and technological advancements would not affect their job security.

“With its focus on technology adoption and the integration of innovation within corporate landscapes, this report serves as a critical resource for businesses navigating the rapidly evolving market,” said Honeycomb strategy founder, Renata Freund.

“The current focus for most survey respondents is on better understanding the practical applications of AI. Executive leaders and senior decision-makers are demonstrating a clear commitment to embracing this transformative technology – the emphasis now is on gaining a strategic understanding of AI’s practical applications and distinguishing immediate opportunities from longer-term potential.

“Honeycomb is proud to partner with iMedia and its network of senior industry leaders across Australia and New Zealand. This collaboration highlights the shared commitment to helping businesses navigate change and to uncovering opportunities to drive growth and transformation.”

“This report is a testament to the insights and foresight of industry leaders in our network,” said Helena Stylman, managing director of Comexposium ANZ – the management company that exclusively produces iMedia Summits in Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia. “By addressing these key themes, we aim to empower organisations to adapt, innovate, and thrive in a competitive marketplace.”

