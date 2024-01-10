AI-Generated TayTay Cooks Up A Scam In Deepfake Le Cresuet Ads

AI-generated adverts are flooding social media using the voice and likeness of Taylor Swift promising users free Le Creuset cookware sets.

Scammers are using AI to craft a synthetic version of Swift’s voice and playing the audio over various images of Le Creuset products and clips of Swift, including some lifted from her 2016 ’73 Questions’ interview with Vogue.

Across multiple ads, Swift’s voice has been manipulated to make her sound “thrilled” to give away the cookware sets to “loyal fans” which are available for free due to a “packaging error”.

To get the free cookware, fans were asked to offer up their personal information and pay a $US9.96 ($AU14.86) shipping fee.

A spokesperson for Le Creuset told the LA Times in a statement that the brand is not involved with Taylor Swift for any consumer giveaway. “All approved Le Creuset giveaways or promotions come from the official Le Creuset social accounts,” the statement said. “Consumers should always check Le Creuset’s official social accounts and website before clicking on any suspicious ads.”

A representative for Swift did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Committed Swifties should know that Tay-Tay is a big fan of the French cookware brand — and, let’s be honest, if we could all afford to shell out the megabucks required for their famous Dutch ovens, we would. In Swift’s 2020 documentary “Miss Americana,” she whipped up some pasta sauce in the brand’s blue Dutch oven. Back in 2014, Swift surprised “superfan” Gena Gabrielle by attending her bridal shower with several gifts in tow, including two items from the luxury cookware line.