AGL Renews Winning Partnership With Melbourne Victory

AGL has renewed its partnership with four-time A-League champions Melbourne Victory for another two years, taking the partnership through to the end of the 2023/24 season.

AGL general manager sales and transformation Melanie Laing said AGL was proud to build on the strong foundations of the successful partnership.

Laing said: “We have been proud to be part of the Melbourne Victory family since 2014 and look forward to continuing this great relationship,”

The partnership provides AGL with naming rights to the Chairman’s functions and victory in the Business networking group, one of the largest corporate sport networking groups in Australia.

“AGL is honoured to continue to partner with Melbourne Victory and support Australian businesses by providing valuable networking and growth opportunities.

“We’re also pleased to support the passionate fans through special energy offers for Victory members,”

Melbourne Victory managing director, Caroline Carnegie, said the continued partnership is a testament to AGL and their commitment to Melbourne Victory.

Carnegie said: “AGL has been a loyal partner of Melbourne Victory for the past eight seasons and we’re incredibly proud to continue our partnership.

“AGL is a major part of the Melbourne Victory experience, offering members exclusive offers and presenting the Club’s Victory in Business program, and we’re excited to be able to continue to grow together for seasons nine and 10 of our partnership.”