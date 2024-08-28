Agent99 Announces Brand Relaunch & Slew Of New Client Wins

Independent PR agency Agent99 has unveiled a fresh look and feel and a raft of new client partnerships.

In an ever-evolving PR landscape focussed on viral trends and vanity metrics, Agent99 is doubling down on what it’s always been passionate about, which is making a genuine measurable difference to clients’ brands.

Relaunching with a new website and tagline – ‘Smart Ideas with Impact’ – the agency is elevating their position as an industry leader in developing campaigns that drive measurable results for consumer and corporate brands, critical in today’s tentative market.

Led by founder and director, and CPRA Fellow, Sharon Zeev Poole, Agent99 has built a strong reputation of developing effective campaigns for some of Australia’s most beloved household brand names.

Whilst the rebrand has stayed true to its roots as an agency that refuses to settle for superficial success, the agency is expressly calling out its commitment to ‘PR that Performs’, highlighting its expertise and secret sauce of marrying traditional practices with digital measurement and tactics. This method works cohesively to drive a brand’s visibility, website traffic, SEO rankings, conversions, and sales. PR helps build brand awareness and impacts clients in a way that is most relevant to their unique business needs.

“It’s no secret that the past number of years in the PR industry have been tumultuous. From the cost-of-living crisis, to changing consumer appetites and shifting marketing budgets, agencies have been feeling the whiplash,” said Zeev Poole.

“We’ve always had a no-nonsense approach to PR centred around driving client results, and exceeding KPIs. However, in today’s economy, we feel that it’s even more important to be able to not only deliver strong campaign results but also tangibly measure and demonstrate the impact they are having on a client’s business. We want to help clients to not only stand out, but achieve their impact goals”.

Despite market challenges, Agent99 is forging ahead, welcoming two new clients to their health and wellness portfolio, following competitive pitches, and extending relationships with two key global brands.

Bausch + Lomb, a world-renowned supplier of contact lenses and lens care products, has engaged Agent99 to execute a content creator campaign to increase brand awareness and drive trials of their products in the Australian market.

Connect IVF, a leading Sydney-based fertility clinic, has also enlisted the agency to expand its media and thought leadership presence, raising the profile of the brand as an accessible and affordable solution for those looking to grow their family whilst driving strong clinic enquiries.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Bausch + Lomb and Connect IVF into the Agent99 fold,” said Zeev Poole. “The health space is a continuously growing sector that is gaining ground despite the economic slowdown. We can’t wait to dive in and create bespoke strategies to truly move the dial for their brands.”

The agency has also expanded its partnership with leading sports performance brand ASICS for an earned media campaign related to mental health in the workplace, whilst long-time client and highly awarded mattress brand Emma has extended their remit to focus on content creation and key message development across all its digital channels.

In addition, to celebrate its relaunch, the agency will be hosting an intimate panel discussion on Thursday, September 12th, in Sydney CBD on “Innovation & Impact: Achieving Cut Through in a Tough Economic Market.

Several prominent agencies and industry leaders will be speaking on the panel sharing their expertise and insights on this timely topic.