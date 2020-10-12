AFL Announces Grand Final Entertainment Line-Up
The AFL has announced the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final entertainment artists, featuring an All-Australian and quintessential Queensland line-up set to perform under lights at the Gabba on Saturday October 24, 2020.
The line-up features one of Australia’s hottest bands DMA’S, Brisbane’s own worldwide success story and pop sensations Sheppard, local indie band Cub Sport, the unmistakable sound of Wolfmother’s lead vocalist and guitarist Andrew Stockdale, and Electric Fields featuring Thelma Plum and Busby Marou.
The acclaimed Queensland Symphony Orchestra will also perform, delivering a memorable musical experience as a first in Australian sport. In another Australian Grand Final first, Chong Lim, famed musical director, will oversee the unique blend of artists and orchestra.
A special welcome to country will be performed by Brisbane group Tribal Experiences, from Yuggera-Toorabul Country.
The AFL has previously announced Mike Brady will perform his iconic song Up There Cazaly from the MCG in a special performance accompanied by the QSO live in the Gabba. The national anthem will be sung by Brisbane local Tim McCallum, rounding out an incredible group of diverse performers for fans across Australia and around the globe to experience.
AFL general manager of commercial, Kylie Rogers, said this year provided an incredible opportunity for the Queensland music and arts community, which the AFL has welcomed. “On the back of an All-Australian line-up at last year’s Grand Final, we know there is incredible support to bring together local talent again this year.
“We have some of the best of Australia’s musical talent performing, with a unique sound and collection of voices – from the Torres Strait down to the south-coast – we’re proud to be delivering another All-Australian billing for the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final,” Rogers said.
“2020 continues to be a year of firsts for the AFL, with the historic move to the Gabba, a new night-time slot for the match, and now a brand-new entertainment format featuring both pre-game and half-time performances,” she said.
“The half-time performance will give our fans an incredible new experience, with Brisbane’s own Sheppard to perform under lights during the main break.”
2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final creative director and Producer of the entertainment showcase Thea Jeanes-Cochrane said: “The 2020 Grand Final will feature the best of Australian and local artists, being a unique and historic year for the AFL and for Queensland. Working closely with the AFL, we have completely reimagined the Grand Final entertainment this year creating multiple ‘firsts’, such as featuring an orchestra and creating both a pre-game and half time show for stadium and broadcast audiences across Australia and the globe. The historic night-time setting at the Gabba allows the Cochrane Entertainment team to showcase state of the art production values.”
The 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final will be played on Saturday October 24 at the Gabba and will be broadcast nationally on the Seven Network.
