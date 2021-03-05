AFG Launches Brand Refresh From The Works Ahead Of Tech Launches
Ahead of major new technology launches, AFG (Australian Finance Group) has unveiled a new brand design, logo, and campaign created by The Works.
ASX-listed AFG is one of Australia’s largest mortgage broking groups and leaders in financial solutions. The Works, part of the RXP Group, were appointed to develop the refreshed brand architecture, messaging and accompanying B2B campaign following a competitive pitch.
In 2021 AFG plans to release a wide range of new technology initiatives, including a full refresh of its underlying technology platform and soon to launch broker CRM.
Douglas Nicol, partner at The Works said, “it was a great experience collaborating with the AFG team on this project.”
“The business has a clear vision of their brand and a laser focus on ensuring they continue to deliver the best experience for customers, all of which combined to help us develop their new brand design and identity.”
Jonathan Amery, AFG head of marketing added, “unlike some organisations, we didn’t have a need to transform who we are as a business. We have a fantastic business model, culture and offering. This process has been about distilling down who we are as a business, clarifying what we stand for and showcasing the vibrancy and passion within AFG.”
The AFG campaign will start this month and the new identity will be rolled out on the organisation’s website, platforms and marketing collateral over the coming months.
David Bailey, AFG CEO said, “as an aggregator and lender, it’s our role to broker a better future for our brokers and their customers.”
“In 2021, that means surrounding our brokers with unwavering support, passionate expertise, and an industry-leading suite of technology, to help grow their businesses. Our brand refresh is simply a reflection of our actions and commitment to our brokers.”
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
South Australian Supermarket Chain Foodland Launches ‘Mighty’ New Campaign, Via KWP!
South Australia’s largest independent supermarket chain, Foodland – with its unforgettable jingle “Foodland, the mighty South Aussies, yeah” – will launch a new campaign on 7th March. The campaign coincides with the chain’s $251m expansion program to open twenty-five new stores, revamp fourty-seven and create 2,500 new jobs over the next five years. Agency KWP! […]
Client Retentions Boost Carat’s Billings And Solidify Growth
Jim Groves, Managing Director of Carat Perth, announced today a significant growth period for the agency with the retention of three existing clients.
Julie Bishop, Thelma Plum And More: Klarna’s First Aussie Smoooth Session
A-listers turned out to Klarna's Sydney party last night. It did move significantly down the alphabet on B&T's arrival.
The Future Of Post-Pandemic Advertising Or Plain Gross? People Are Freaking Out Over This Racy Menswear Campaign
B&T warns this contains imagery of attractive people in various states of undress. And by "warn" we mean "encourage".
A Win For Privacy Or For Google? Ad Tech Industry Weighs In On Tracking Changes
Here, B&T asks "a win for privacy or for Google?" & you'd pick the splinters out of our arse such was the fence-sitting.
72andSunny Announce New Narratives: Mapping Modern Masculinity Event
72andSunny announces plans for a masculinity event, adding it's not compulsory to do donuts in a ute before attending.
Government Supports ‘Buy Aussie Now’ Marketplace With ‘Tick Of Approval’ For Australian Businesses
B&T always looks to buy Australian, except that is when it comes to sombreros, Shih Tzus or plundered Inca ruins.
Co-Founder Of Eyeota Returns As Head of Brand Solutions AU/NZ
Eyeota, the leading audience technology platform enabling the intelligent use of data, today announced its co-founder, Trent Lloyd, has been appointed Head of Brand Solutions, Australia/New Zealand.
Muval Launches First Broadcast And Digital Advertising Campaign, Targeting ‘Relocation Of The Nation’
Muval is an online booking platform for removalists, despite sounding like a psyllium fibre supplement for constipation.
The Indie Recipe: A Dash Of Agility And A Spoonful Of Adaptation
Here's the recipe for indie agency success! Sadly it doesn't go so far as tips on stealing your competitor's clients.
Clems Melbourne Launches New Content Division
Judging by the press photo, Clems content division enjoy a laugh. Unless they're learning of a colleague's termination?
The Wiggles Mash-Up Tame Impala’s ‘Elephant’ With Iconic Hit ‘Fruit Salad’ For Triple J
The Wiggles have done triple J's 'Like A Version' and, thankfully, no one had a bout of narcolepsy or a heart attack.
Yes, You Can Now Buy Cadbury Creme Egg-Flavoured Beer!
The hot cross bun said to be the ideal accompaniment to Cadbury Creme Egg beer. Followed by a trip to Weight Watchers.
WPP Snares Facebook’s Dave Rolfe For Global Head Of Production Role
Dave Rolfe named WPP's global head of production while confirming he's no relation to convicted sex pest Rolf Harris.
Thursday TV Wrap: Gogglebox Numbers Continue To Climb
With MAFS on hiatus, it was a Steven Bradbury sprint to the line for the networks last night. Sans the silly helmets.
Australian Community News Launches Travel Website
Clearly having not read a newspaper in the past 12 months, Australian Community News announces plans for travel website.
Moccona Launches New “Me-Time” Brand Platform, Via Edge
Moccona's the premium instant coffee of choice at the B&T office. Even if we do refill the jar with International Roast.
Network 10 And Nickelodeon International Partner For First-Time With Live Action Series
Dreading the fast-approaching school holidays? This may be of interest or even a bulk purchase at Dan Murphys.
Introducing The Zavy Social Scoreboard
Get yourself acquainted with the Zavy Social Scoreboard here. Why not mix a martini for added mood and intimacy.
Study: 81% Of Creatives Say COVID’s Hit Their Earnings, 40% Saying It’s More Than Halved
In lieu of the AstraZeneca vaccine, B&T's warding off the pandemic with a Vick's Vapor Rub & a Johnnie Walker & honey.
Priceline Pharmacy Celebrates Every Day Being A Festival of You, Via Whippet
Priceline celebrates the 'festival of you' in latest campaign. Particularly if you stink, itch, secrete or blister.
Foxtel Media Unveils Four New Digitally Enabled Cient Offerings
Miss the Foxtel Group 2021 Showcase yesterday? Watch a video replay of it in full here while pausing for toilet breaks.
“The Free And Open Internet Is A Force For Good”: Quantcast Reveals New Intelligent Audience Platform
On Thursday, Quantcast held their Virtual NOVA event, discussing the current state of the advertising industry, the end of third-party cookies, the open internet vs walled gardens, and data privacy and consent. The event coincided with the launch of their new Quantcast Platform. It is an intelligent audience platform powered by the company’s patented AI […]
New Research Reveals Men Unsure How To Support Gender Equality
Latest study into gender equality confirms that men may actually be dumber than previously thought.
Haystac Wins Dairy Australia’s PR
Haystac has snared Dairy Australia's PR. With an office spittoon set to be introduced for lactose intolerant staff.
Marketing Heavyweights Join ADMA Advisory Committee
ADMA advisory committee now offering some real marketing muscle. Plus, a cleaner oven after the Mr Muscle.
Hamish Blake & Zoe Foster-Blake Return For Tourism Australia’s Latest Marketing Push
Hamish Blake and Zoe Foster-Blake officially replace Celeste Barber for feeling like they're in every bloody ad on TV.
Integral Ad Science Releases “Power Of Context” Report Surveying APAC Market
B&T's taken this Integral Ad Science report & delicately sliced it into sashimi-like morsels for your delectation.
Amazon Changes ‘Hitler-Esque’ Logo
Despite attempts to come back into fashion, it remains an ongoing and uphill battle for the toothbrush moustache.
Paper Moose Announces Graham van der Westhuizen As General Manager
Paper Moose announces Graham van der Westhuizen as new GM. Yet, no confirmation of whether he's Dutch or German.