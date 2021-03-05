AFG Launches Brand Refresh From The Works Ahead Of Tech Launches

Tim Addington
By Tim Addington
Ahead of major new technology launches, AFG (Australian Finance Group) has unveiled a new brand design, logo, and campaign created by The Works.

ASX-listed AFG is one of Australia’s largest mortgage broking groups and leaders in financial solutions. The Works, part of the RXP Group, were appointed to develop the refreshed brand architecture, messaging and accompanying B2B campaign following a competitive pitch.

In 2021 AFG plans to release a wide range of new technology initiatives, including a full refresh of its underlying technology platform and soon to launch broker CRM.

Douglas Nicol, partner at The Works said, “it was a great experience collaborating with the AFG team on this project.”

“The business has a clear vision of their brand and a laser focus on ensuring they continue to deliver the best experience for customers, all of which combined to help us develop their new brand design and identity.”

Jonathan Amery, AFG head of marketing added, “unlike some organisations, we didn’t have a need to transform who we are as a business. We have a fantastic business model, culture and offering.  This process has been about distilling down who we are as a business, clarifying what we stand for and showcasing the vibrancy and passion within AFG.”

The AFG campaign will start this month and the new identity will be rolled out on the organisation’s website, platforms and marketing collateral over the coming months.

David Bailey, AFG CEO said, “as an aggregator and lender, it’s our role to broker a better future for our brokers and their customers.”

“In 2021, that means surrounding our brokers with unwavering support, passionate expertise, and an industry-leading suite of technology, to help grow their businesses. Our brand refresh is simply a reflection of our actions and commitment to our brokers.”

