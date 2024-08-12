Advertising Industry Careers Welcomes David Reid To Advisory Board

Advertising Industry Careers has announced the appointment of David Reid to its Advisory Board joining Greg Graham, Sue Squillace, and Julie Anne Longano.

David is an advertising lecturer at Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne. He brings a wealth of academic and industry knowledge to his new role.

“I am excited to join the Advisory Board of Advertising Industry Careers, an organisation that shares my commitment to fostering employability and practical learning. Through initiatives like the Advertising Capstone Challenge, I’ve seen firsthand the transformative impact that real-world experience can have on students. I look forward to contributing to the ongoing efforts to bridge the gap between academia and industry, ensuring that the next generation of advertising professionals is well-prepared for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead,” said David Reid.

David is not only an accomplished award-winning educator, he is also completing his doctoral studies focusing on enhancing employability and work-integrated learning within the fields of advertising and marketing. His industry-focused approach to education is exemplified by initiatives such as the Advertising Capstone Challenge, which he co-founded in 2016, that seeks to bridge the gap between education and industry practice. The ACC connects students with real clients and industry partners.

David’s involvement with Advertising Industry Careers will further strengthen the organisation’s mission to empower aspiring professionals and ensure they are equipped with the skills and experiences needed to thrive in the ever-evolving advertising landscape.

“We are delighted to welcome David to our Advisory Board. David’s innovative approach to education, combined with his deep understanding of the advertising industry, makes him an invaluable asset to our team. His work with the Advertising Capstone Challenge exemplifies the kind of forward-thinking initiatives that we are passionate about at Advertising Industry Careers. We are confident that David’s insights and expertise will play a key role in shaping the future of our programs and supporting the careers of countless young professionals,” added Owen Joyce, COO of Advertising Industry Careers.